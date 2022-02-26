How to Connect Discord to PS5

We’ve all been waiting for the moment to connect our PlayStations to Discord and show off that we’re playing God of War, Uncharted, or even going a little back to Little Big Planet. It’s finally here! Connect your PS5 to Discord.

Connecting your Discord to your PS5 is a cinch whether on desktop or mobile. In this example, we’ll be on mobile.

1. Open Discord app and select your user profile on the bottom of the left panel

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Select Connections under User Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select Add on the top right.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Select the PlayStation icon under Connection Your Accounts in the pop up window.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Log into your PlayStation account in the pop up window and click Accept.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This screen indicates your accounts are linked! Now, whatever game you are playing on the PS5 is displayed under your name in Discord. If you can’t see your game displayed follow these next steps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Enable Display on profile and DIsplay PlayStation Network as your status.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You should be all set. If you don’t see this screen because you were so eager to get back to playing, there is a way to turn on the display straight from your user settings.

1. Click on the cogwheel Settings on the bottom left side of the Discord app.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Select Activity Status located under Activity Settings on the left panel.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Click the Display current activity as a status message button so it slides to the left and turns green. Now you should be seeing your current game displayed underneath your username.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Now that this feature is available we’re most definitely looking forward to a Discord app on PlayStation for voice chats!