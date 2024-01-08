Lenovo's Slims and Yogas get Intel and AMD refreshes at CES 2024 with new chips.

Lenovo's high-end Yoga laptops are seeing a significant refresh thanks to a slew of new chips. At CES 2024, the company revealed eight new laptops in the Yoga lineup, with six using Intel's new Intel Core Ultra processors, while the other two are relying on AMD's Ryzen 8040 series and Intel's latest U-series chips.



Lenovo's flagship Yoga devices for this year are the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1. The laptop is a 16-inch device that pairs up to an Intel Core 9 Ultra H-series processor with a discrete GPU up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, along with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The 16-inch, 3200 x 2000 touchscreen display runs at 165 Hz and comes in either Mini-LED or IPS options.

The 2-in-1, which is Intel Evo certified, uses a Core Ultra 7 155H with integrated Arc graphics, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Its 75 WHr battery is smaller than the 84 WHr cell on the vanilla Pro 9i. It also uses a smaller 14-inch OLED display. You can get it either at 2880 x 1800 at 120 Hz or 3840 x 2400 at 60 Hz. The 2-in-1 comes with a stylus and a sleeve in the box. Both of these notebooks are sticking with Wi-Fi 6E and offer 5-megapixel IR webcams, and they both get Dolby Atmos speakers, keyboards with 1.5 mm of travel, and noise-canceling microphones.

Both the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1 are planned to ship in April, with the Pro starting at $1,699.99 and the 2-in-1 beginning at $1,449.99.

One step down, you can find the Yoga Pro 7i and Yoga Pro 7, a pair of 14.5-inch clamshell laptops that have identical chassis designs, but some spec differences you'll want to be careful considering. The 7i, however, won't be available in North America — Lenovo says it is "expected" to be available in the EMEA region, but hasn't announced price. The Yoga Pro 7 is also set for April beginning at $1,349.99.



The Yoga Pro 7i (the I is for Intel) you get up to an Intel Core Ultra 9H series chip with graphics options up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, as well as a 73 WHr battery. There are three display options: 2560 x 1600 at 90 Hz with a matte finish, 2880 x 1800 OLED at 120 Hz, and a 3072 x 1920 touchscreen at at 120 Hz.

The AMD version, the Yoga Pro 7, goes up to an AMD Ryzen 8845HS, but with a last gen discrete graphic option, the RTX 3050. It also tops out at half the RAM of the Intel model (16GB), but shares the same storage (up to 1TB) and battery (73 WHr).



The Yoga Pro 7's display options are ever-so-slightly different. While the first 2560 x 1600 option is the same, there is a second version with a touch screen. The AMD version doesn't have a 2880 x 1800 OLED option like Intel, and its 3072 x 1920 display is matte rather than being a touchscreen.



Both laptops are the same size (3.2 pounds, 0.61 inches thick), have the same teal and gray colors, and support 1080p webcams and Wi-Fi 6E. Of course, Intel's model supports Thunderbolt 4 alongside USB Type-C, while the AMD version swaps it out for USB 4.0.

Slims, Dual Screens, and Intel 2-in-1s

Lenovo is also using the new chips announced here in Las Vegas to revamp its dual-screen laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. The new generation goes up to Intel's latest U-series processor, paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. You get two 13.3-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch screens on either side of a rotating soundbar, just like what we saw on last year's model . The new version will ship in April starting at $1,999.99.

There's also one premium laptop outside of Lenovo's Yoga family: the new Lenovo Slim 7i. This notebook is 0.6 inches thick and packs up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Arc graphics, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage and is powered by a 65 WHr battery. The 14-inch screen is a 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz Dolby Vision panel, with both matte and touch options. Expect to see it in April starting at $1,049.99.



Lastly, there are two mid-level Yoga 7i 2-in-1s: a 14-inch (starting at $849.99) and 16-inch (starting at $899.99) machine, both set for April. Both are Intel Evo certified and go up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, as well as 71 WHr batteries. (Lenovo's spec sheet suggests a U15 chip, perhaps suggesting the new Core 7 150U as an option.) Both of these laptops also feature dedicated keys to utilize Microsoft's Copilot in Windows 11.

The 16-inch 2-in-1 has a 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz touchscreen as the sole option, while the 14-incher is more complicated. There's a 2880 x 1800, 120 Hz OLED screen, a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz OLED screen, and a 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz standard LCD as options.Both share the same speakers, Wi-Fi 6E support and 360-degree hinge, but the 16-incher has a 2MP webcam, while the 14-inch version is stuck at 1080p. Both come in gray, but the 14-inch 2-in-1 will also be available in teal, which I appreciate.



Beyond all of these laptops, Lenovo is also launching a series of new IdeaPad 2-in-1s and clamshell laptops with Intel's new Core U series and AMD's latest processors.