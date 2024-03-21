Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are all in on office Copilots

Microsoft is updating its Surface lineup, but only for business customers. During an online event today, the company announced two new devices: the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Both are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, and Microsoft has dubbed them the "first Surface PCs optimized for AI."

The new units reflect Microsoft's vision to bring its Copilot into more businesses. Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch Laptop 6 will have a dedicated Copilot key, while the Surface Pro 10 will have that key on a new Type Cover.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business (13.5-inch) Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business (15-inch) Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Graphics (8GB), Intel Arc Graphics (16 - 64GB) Intel Graphics (8GB), Intel Arc Graphics (16 - 64GB) Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 13-inch PixelSense Flow, 2880 x 1920, 3:2, up to 120 Hz, touchscreen 13.5-inch PixelSense, 2256 x 1504, 3:2, 60 Hz, touchscreen 15-inch, 2496 x 1664, 3:2, 60 Hz, touchscreen Webcam 1440p webcam with Windows Hello, 10.5 MP rear-facing 1080p webcam with Windows Hello 1080p webcam with Windows Hello Battery 48 WHr 47 WHr 47 WHr Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (later in 2024) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 1.93 pounds (0.88 kg) 3.06 pounds (1.38 kg) 3.71 pounds (1.68 kg) Starting Price $1,199 $1,199 $1,399 Release Date April 9, 2024 April 9, 2024 April 9, 2024

Microsoft is also pushing the Core Ultra's neural processing units (NPUs) to use Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions in supported apps in Windows 11.

Neither device looks particularly different from its predecessors (either for the mass market or for business). There are no announcements being made for either the Surface Pro 10 or Surface Laptop 6 outside of enterprise today, though rumors suggest those may have more significant redesigns — and possibly different chips — later this year.



The new business Surfaces are up for pre-order today and will ship on April 9. The Surface Pro 10 for Business will start at $1,199 with a Core Ultra 5-U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with options going up to $2,799.99 for a Core Ultra 7 with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.



The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 6 for business will start at $1,199 with Core Ultra 5-H, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 15-inch version will start at $1,399. The will top out at $2,799 and $2,999 respectively, with a Core Ultra 7-H, 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Versions with Smart Card readers will be an extra $50 and will only be available on models that come in black.

Surface Pro 10 for Business

The new Surface Pro 10 for Business will use Intel Core Ultra U-series processors. For the first time, Microsoft will put 5G on a Surface Pro using Intel chips — though that's not coming until later this year. (The Surface Pro 10 is not to be confused with the Surface Pro X , an Arm-based tablet released in 2019.)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

The tablet will come with either an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 165U, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. There's also a new NFC reader to use with security keys.



The company claims that its new 13-inch display is 33% brighter than previous panels and has a higher contrast ratio and a "custom designed durable anti-reflective coating." Additionally, Microsoft has bumped the webcam up to a 1440p lens with a 114-degree field of view, which Microsoft suggests is "the best front facing camera that has ever been put into a Windows 2-in-1 or laptop."



If you get one of Microsoft's new type covers, they will come with Copilot keys to launch Microsoft's AI assistant (though this new model will also be compatible with Surface Pro X keyboards). Among the new keyboards is one with bold lettering and a brighter backlight to make the keyboard easier to see. This keyboard will only be available in a US English layout and will be sold in the U.S. and Canada. (Microsoft will also be making its adaptive accessories available to business purchasers for the first time).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Laptop 6 for Business

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business uses the more powerful Intel Core Ultra H-series chips: either an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H or Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, with higher wattages than the Surface Pro 10 for Business. If you're picking this machine, it's either because you prefer a clamshell or you want the extra power. Like previous versions of the Surface Laptop, it will come in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen versions. (The 15-inch model will have an option for a smart card reader in the U.S. and Canada — for businesses that use those for password-free logins.)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Unlike the Surface Pro, which uses 120 Hz displays with dynamic refresh rate, the Laptops are still using standard 60 Hz screens. Microsoft has finally bumped the webcam up to 1080p, which is important considering how many video calls are made on business laptops.

I'm typically a fan of Microsoft's keyboards on the Surface Laptop, and it seems that the only change the company is making here is the addition of a Copilot key.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Repairability

Microsoft suggests that these new devices will be far easier to repair, with "built-in QR codes that provide convenient access to service guides." The Surface Pro 10 will feature markings inside the chassis to tell you which screwdrivers you need and how many screws hold down "key components." That said, Microsoft's small print suggests that these machines are still meant to only be upgraded or repaired by "authorized" service technicians.

