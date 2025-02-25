Taiwanese authorities detain fishy Chinese freighter suspected of cutting undersea Internet cable
Suspicious 'Hong Tai' freighter had been lurking in the area since Saturday.
According to CNA, an undersea Internet cable running between Taiwan's main island and the offshore Penghu Islands was severed earlier today. Regarding connectivity, the affected telecoms company was quick to reassure that "backup cables and microwave technologies" would mean no disruption. However, the bigger story is probably the boarding and seizure of a Togo-registered ship and its eight Chinese crew, suspected of sabotaging the cabling.
Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) has monitored the Hong Tai freighter's movements in the area since Saturday, February 22 (machine translation). Subsequently, Taiwan Coast Guard vessel PP-10079 approached the freighter at 2:30 a.m. today (February 25) and issued broadcasts requesting it leave.
The suspiciously stationed freighter seemed stuck for some reason but started moving at 3:08 a.m., according to the CGA. It stopped and restarted at 3:24 a.m., heading Northwest. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Chungwha Telecom contacted the coast guard about a damaged undersea cable suspected of being caused by 'external force.'
The above seems to show quick communications between the separate agencies. Thus, the coast guard vessel quickly closed in on the Hong Tai and was taken back to Anping Port on the main island of Taiwan by 12.15 p.m.
Moving onto details about the ship and crew, local media says that the seized vessel was registered in Togo, but all eight crew detained were Chinese citizens. The coast guard wasn't definitive about the cable damage being inflicted on purpose. It says that further investigations will be conducted into the matter.
Representatives of Taiwan's current government don't seem to want to sit on the fence, though. CNA quotes Presidential Office Spokesperson Lii Wen (李問) as saying, "Taiwan must continue to strengthen the protection of submarine cables and the resilience of communications." Lii pointed the finger at the Chinese Communist Party and described the protection of these kinds of cables as "a national security issue."
Chinese naval saber rattling around the Taiwanese island isn't new, but if Lii is correct, it seems to have added actual physical infrastructure damage to its menacing behavior. The communists may have been inspired and emboldened by Russia's similar skulduggery and 'plausible deniability' related to cable-cutting incidents in the Baltic and other seas around Europe.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
Eero launches new Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers starting at $169
Chinese scientists claim neural network tech unlocks 10,000X speedup in optical fiber bandwidth
It seems like you could also use areal drones to visually check whether ships have their anchors deployed. If they do, another option might be to fly out there in a helicopter and raid the bridge with a SWAT team.
If you can do all that, may as well just trench the cables so anchor dragging wont grab them.