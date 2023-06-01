RTX 3070 16GB Oddity Appears at Computex With 8 Mini-DisplayPorts

A mysterious RTX 3070 was spotted by TecLab at Computex featuring an unusual VRAM capacity of 16GB. We have witnessed modified RTX 3070s with 16GB of VRAM in the past, but what's interesting is that a reputable company built this card, instead of a DIY modder. Unlike other RTX 3070s, this card is specifically designed to power video walls, supporting 8 mini-DP connections all at once.

This unique RTX 3070 was created by a company known as GXore, which specializes in modified graphics solutions designed to power video walls — a multi-monitor tiled setup designed to form one gigantic screen. Some of its products include specialized RX 5600 XTs, GTX 1660 Supers, and RX 580s that can support six to nine displays at once.

The RTX 3070 16GB GXore displayed at Computex is really unique, in that it not only supports eight displays with 8 mini DP connectors, but it also has double the VRAM capacity, which is a modification not present on other GXore products. Despite the fact this is not a gaming card; 16GB of memory can still be useful for driving highly demanding video walls that consist of several high-resolution monitors. If you've ever checked your GPU VRAM utilization while running a 4K 60FPS YouTube video, utilization can jump by as much as 1GB by just running the video (not to mention multiple videos on multiple monitors).

However, Nvidia would never sanction this modification among its AIB partners, so it'll be interesting to see if GXore actually launches this product anyway, or if it sees repercussions from Nvidia. Technically, GXore is not an add-in board (AIB) partner with Nvidia, so it might have some unofficial leeway on its unsanctioned modifications, but only time will tell how long that might last.

Nonetheless, GXore has created something interesting with its 16GB RTX 3070 and shows the untapped potential of Nvidia's Ampere GPUs if the company loosened restrictions on its AIB partners and allowed them to make more aggressive customization on its various GPU designs.