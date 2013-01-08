Trending

Hands-on with Kingston's 1TB USB Stick

By External Storage 

We get up close and personal with Kingston's new baby.

While CES is known for bringing a storm of new gadgets, just a few products really stand out each year. On Monday, Kingston announced one such device. In Las Vegas this week, the company unveiled the world's first 1TB USB stick.


Set to launch during the first quarter of this year, the drive carriers both the DataTraveler and HyperX brands. Officially named the DataTraveler HyperX Predator 3.0, we heard it affectionally referred to as 'the brick' on more than one occasion this evening. In fact, we had a hard time getting near Kingston's booth at Pepcom's Digital Experience tonight. Each time we tried to visit the company, we were put off by a crowd of people all eagerly craning their necks for a better look at the device (among other wares on show at the Kingston table).

We eventually got a hold of a tired Kingston rep who confirmed a Q12013 launch but couldn't give any specifics on pricing. The DataTraveler HyperX Predator 3.0 offers read/write speeds of up to 240MB/s and 160MB/s, is SuperSpeed USB 3.0 certified and is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0. Kingston also has a 512 GB version in the market, which is priced at $1,750. We'll keep you posted on a price for the 1TB version.

Feast your eyes on the images below in the mean time. Unsurprisingly, the company didn't even really bring the device to CES. The ones you see in the photos are mock ups. When we asked if they were the real thing, a Kingston rep told us no, adding, "Do you think we'd have them out on the table if they were?" That, along with the price of the 512GB model, should give you an indication of just how expensive this thing will be.

 

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dyno_05 08 January 2013 22:04
    kind of big isn't it. just waiting on the day when i can get one of these for $30
    Reply
  • EzioAs 08 January 2013 22:05
    $1,750 for the 512GB version...can we assume the 1TB won't be anything less than $3,000?
    Reply
  • sliem 08 January 2013 22:09
    Yes, big and expensive. Wait few years it'll be smaller and cheaper.
    Reply
  • dextermat 08 January 2013 22:10
    Just milking the couws aren't they :P
    Reply
  • TunaSoda 08 January 2013 22:15
    When is the 1TB Micro SDXC coming out? :P
    Reply
  • fuzzion 08 January 2013 22:17
    Jane McEntegart , you have pretty hands :)
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 08 January 2013 22:33
    fuzzionJane McEntegart , you have pretty handsHer face and body are mighty fine too, but you just moved house into Creepyville with that one
    Reply
  • Daedalus12 08 January 2013 22:33
    mmm...1Tb USB Stick. I can remember when an 8 Gb flash stick was several hundred dollars. Someday they'll be almost giving these things away. Technology is awesome.
    Reply
  • mrmaia 08 January 2013 22:49
    No wonder why it's nicknamed "brick". It surely looks like its own weight is enough to bend the USB plug when you leave it on your computer
    Reply
  • jaber2 08 January 2013 23:00
    unless she has tiny hands that thing looks huge.
    Reply