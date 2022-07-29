All Steam Deck Customers Will Receive Their Devices by Year's End

Valve just tweeted out some great news for future Steam Deck owners; anyone who already has a Steam Deck reservation will get one by the end of the year. The surprise is a result of Valve clearing up supply chain issues plaguing Steam Deck production, with many customer reservations being moved ahead of schedule by an entire quarter.

To be more specific, Valve says that as of today, anyone who's currently in the reservation queue will get their Steam Deck email this year. But this doesn't mean everyone will get their Deck at once; many of the reservations in the quarter four or later branch window are now in the quarter three branch, which starts in July. Everyone else is now "solidly" in the quarter four window, which begins in October.

Great news: Everyone who currently has a reservation can get their Steam Deck by the end of this year! We’ve cleared up supply chain issues, a bunch of folks got moved up to Q3, and all other reservations are now in Q4. More details here:https://t.co/Xj2yEHqpKZ pic.twitter.com/floa2xZelKJuly 29, 2022 See more

Thankfully, there's still time to get your order in for 2022. Valve says any new reservations at this moment will be in the Q4 bracket. So once queues fill up for Q4, they will flip into Q1 of 2023. But if recent Steam Deck production numbers are anything to go by, demand for the new console is still very high. So, ensure you get your order in as soon as possible in time for Christmas or the New Year.

The bad news is that December is still five months away for the unlucky reservations which have stayed in Q4. Valve says supply chain shortfalls are easing, but it is a gradual process that will take time to accomplish.

Valve's Steam Deck continues to be the best-selling product in Valve's entire library, and that list also includes video games. Hopefully, Valve clears up these supply chain issues fast - by 2023 at the very least, or these long wait times will continue to plague the new console's availability. However, at least current reservations have moved ahead of schedule by a large margin, which is a sign of better availability.