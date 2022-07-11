Purported 5.7 GHz Intel Core i9-13900K Spotted at Geekbench

A Geekbench run featuring a purported Intel Core i9-13900K has been spotted on the Geekbench online database. This flagship 13th Gen Core processor sample, with 24 cores and 32 threads, looks like it runs at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a 5.5 GHz 5.5 GHz, and ran as fast as 5.7 GHz during a single-core portion of the test suite.

(Image credit: Future)

Above you can see a screenshot from the Geekbench page recording the score of a system packing an alleged upcoming Raptor Lake flagship CPU. Starting at the top we see the single thread / multi thread scores of 2,133 / 23,701. Benchleaks found this entry and highlighted that, if this is a genuine result, the new Core i9-13900K would be about 23% faster in single thread and 120% faster in multi-thread tests compared to AMD’s 5800X CPU. We've added a couple more scores from the database to present a comparison table for quick reference.

CPU Intel i9-13900K* Intel i9-12900K AMD 5800X AMD 5950X Core config 24C/32T 16C/24T 8C/16T 16C/32T 1T score 2,133 1,987 1,670 1,686 nT score 23,701 17,272 10,329 16,508

* take this single leaked result with a pinch of salt

Considering the chart results above, the next-gen flagship is about 7% faster in single thread tests compared to its predecessor, and about 37% faster in the multi-threaded tests. Of course, the i9-13900K has an extra eight efficiency cores compared to its Alder Lake ancestor, widening the distance in the multi-thread tests generation-to-generation.

Just a couple weeks ago, we reported on a new Core i9-13900K Engineering Sample being tested in China. So this could be one of those ES3 chips, or it might be an even further advanced model. As a reminder, the ES3 was supposed to have a max turbo boost of 5.3 GHz. However, this fresh Geekbench data suggests a turbo boost of 5.5 GHz, and the data log shows that the ‘Asus’ system tested reached 5.7 GHz in a single-core load.

Another possibility behind the increased performance is that it could be a result of the new Asus Z600 BIOS files being distributed with Raptor Lake support. A new BIOS, v 1601, became available for the ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard used in this test.

The processor tested here may well be another engineering sample, so there could be better speeds to come, and improved overall performance. It would be good to get single-thread performance uplifts into double figures, but all-thread performance boost is still impressive.

Intel Raptor Lake is expected to launch this October, alongside a raft of Intel 700 series motherboards. AMD is also gearing up for a CPU refresh with Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processors this fall.