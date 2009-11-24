Blizzard: WarCraft 4 Years Away

Blizzard's J. Allen Brack recently chatted with AusGamers about the 5th birthday of World of Warcraft, and the overall Warcraft franchise spanning a whopping fifteen years. The interview talks about launching the crazy-popular MMORPG and the frantic pace Blizzard had to endure in expanding the then-available limited resources.

But somewhere towards the middle of the interview, AusGamers touches on the possibility of a Warcraft 4. Although the MMORPG is doing extremely well, the site theorizes that many "RTS junkies" won't be satisfied until a fourth installment is published and installed on the PC.

Could a fourth game be announced during the franchise's fifteenth anniversary? That's a big negative according to Brack. In fact, the team that worked on Warcraft 3 is currently working on StarCraft 2. With that said, his answer should be rather obvious.

"Warcraft 4 is certainly something that gets talked about on a pretty regular basis," he said. "While I think we're all excited about a Warcraft 4, in concept, they're going to finish up StarCraft 2, and then they're going to work on the two StarCraft expansions that we've announced, so they're booked for the next few years."

