Remastered Doom 3 Bundle Coming With Enhanced Graphics

Doom is finally heading back to the PC and consoles with a new release, but it's not the sequel you're looking for: it's a re-release of Doom 3. More specifically, Bethesda has announced the upcoming launch of Doom 3 BFG Edition which will feature the original third installment and its Resurrection of Evil expansion pack, both of which have been completely re-mastered.

In addition to the re-mastered games, the upcoming Doom 3 bundle will include seven new single-player levels entitled "The Lost Mission." Little else is known about the added content for the moment, but id Software said that it has addressed one of the biggest complaints about Doom 3: the flashlight. The studio has added an armor-mounted flashlight to the player's suit, allowing them to illuminate dark corners and shoot enemies at the same time.

Unfortunately, it seems that the re-mastered aspect applies only to the console versions. Doom 3 originally appeared on the first Xbox back in 2005, but the re-release now sports enhanced graphics thanks to the processing power of the newer Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 hardware. Other added features include optimization for 3D displays, 5.1 surround sound, Xbox 360 Achievements, PlayStation 3 trophies, improved rendering and lighting, and a new check point save system. id Software has also fine-tuned the controls.

"Doom 3 was enthusiastically embraced by gamers worldwide at its release,” said John Carmack, Technical Director at id Software. "Today, the full experience has been enhanced and extended to be better than ever, and is delivered across all the platforms with a silky smooth frame rate and highly responsive controls. New support for 3D TVs, monitors, and head mounted displays also allows players to experience the game with more depth than ever before. We think shooter fans everywhere will love it."

As a special bonus, Doom 3 BFG Edition will also include the original Doom and Doom 2 games. The bundle will be released sometime this fall.