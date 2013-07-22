Tom's Guide: 10 Desktop Bittorrent Clients

Trending

By P2P 

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on Bittorrent clients!

Sharing files via BitTorrent is pretty easy, but a decent client can make the experience that much more pleasant. Similarly, a crappy client with a clunky user interface can be extremely frustrating. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of clients for your perusal. Be sure to check 'em out in '10 Desktop BitTorrent clients.'

The BitTorrent protocol is a peer-to-peer sharing system that allows users all over the world to easily and collectively download and share large amounts of data by essentially "farming out" file distribution and hosting to other users instead of relying on a host server or series of mirror hosts. The BitTorrent protocol has made it much easier to download everything from books, data, documents, software and other media, but it's only as easy as your the client program you choose to use. The right client software can make downloading an easy, painless experience, while a poorly built one can be a hassle and security risk. Here are 10 BitTorrent clients for your consideration.Note: We'd like to remind our readers that using P2P and file-sharing technologies like the BitTorrent protocol to distribute copyrighted material without authorization is illegal in the United States and many other countries. By all means, use these client programs to distribute freeware, open-source material, Creative Commons, and other freely distributable media and software, but we do not condone or encourage illegal duplication or distribution of copyrighted material.10 Desktop Bittorrent Clients

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cbrunnem 06 February 2013 22:26
    people use bittorrents for legal material!?!?!?
  • captaincharisma 06 February 2013 22:33
    where do you think most people download linux distros? lol
  • lemlo 06 February 2013 23:12
    I've been using utorrent for as long as I can remember and even after reading through this I still see absolutely no reason to change that.
  • 06yfz450ridr 06 February 2013 23:21
    utorrent is the best. i like the fact most sites now have an option for a bit torrent download link for free programs etc
  • hp79 06 February 2013 23:25
    06yfz450ridrutorrent is the best. i like the fact most sites now have an option for a bit torrent download link for free programs etcI agree. But only for the utorrent v.2.2.1. Anything released afterwards are total bloatware. You can still see some indications of utorrent becoming a bloatware even in v.2.2.1.
  • f-14 07 February 2013 07:12
    cbrunnempeople use bittorrents for legal material!?!?!?
    where have you been for the last 10 years? did you finally come out of your hole to look for your shadow?

    alot of my clients kids use bit torrent to d/l free to play games and distribute movies THEY MADE.

    it was actually such a great thing i started using it for videos i made on tutorials and games i played futball and paintball and such; for about 6 years now.
  • stevelord 22 July 2013 21:46
    Illegal use of torrents outweighs legal use. Let's be honest here. Stop with the Linux distro crap.
  • Chris Droste 22 July 2013 23:25
    Stevenlord; actually, i would have to disagree on the basis that BitTorrent technologies are implimented into many online MMOs nowadays to distribute updates (ahem* World of Warcraft) so by that measure I'd say use of Bit Torrent Technologies are roughly on par with quasi-legal and illegal usage. This was a big deal some years back as ISPs were getting railed with average-McUser complaints about their ISP blocking the technologies on the basis of their parent companies thinking exactly how you do, as in "OMG BitTorrent is pirating technology we must stop it now!" and had to face the tune of nearly 20million subscribers across those ISPs pummeling their Customer Service lines with complaints about how their legitimately paid-for service is being screwed up by paranoid ISPs and their parent companies.
  • stevelord 23 July 2013 06:47
    Yeah and? They all use their own built in software to download it. Saying everyone uses torrents for linux is like saying you buy Playboy for the articles.
  • Arctikuma 29 July 2013 10:15
    I had been using uTorrent for a very long time and today I decide to try qBittorrent. The reason is that, with very update, uTorrent has been trying to use trickeries to add toolbars, advertisements, and basically things beyond users' control. For example, the lastest version doesn't allow users to choose where to install the program. Why? Because they have implement auto-update feature which will only work if UAC is bypassed. Yes, uTorrent gives you "option" to disable this feature, but who knows what it's doing behind. Remember UAC is a security measure to protect windows users from unintentionally running untrusted applications. And the worst part is that you cannot uninstall uTorrent using windows uninstaller. What a joke this is. I've completely lost my trust to this ludicrous developer.
