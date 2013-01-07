Tom's Guide: 14 Free CD & DVD Burning Apps

CDs are no where near as popular as they used to be. Still, just because you're more inclined to make a new playlist instead of burning a CD of your favorite songs, that doesn't mean the CD or the act of burning content onto this specific media is dead and gone. Tom's Guide have put together a list of apps for burning data to CDs and DVDs, whether you want to make a disk full of photos, video, or other media, you should check out '14 Free CD & DVD Burning Apps.'
You don't have to burn money to acquire optical disc burning software. Even if your disc burner doesn't come with an OEM software package for burning data and music CDs or authoring your own video DVDs, there is a wealth of programs out there that allow you to create your own data and musicdiscs, burn from or create image files, and author your own video DVDs.14 Free CD & DVD Burning Apps
It's wonderful when companies are able to be profitable and also distribute their software at no cost, but it's meaningless to us when these gratis programs don't allow us the aforementioned freedoms. There's really no differentiation from an end user's point of view between pirated software and free as in cost software. They function exactly the same either way because they are proprietary software.
Free software, as in the true definition of free (free as in freedom, not free as in free beer,) is fundamentally different. The developers can beg donations or charge an outright fee to use their products, but in either case they must assure they respect the 4 freedoms that all users are entitled. The software license typically used by authors of free programs is the GPL, but there are several other acceptable licenses. Either way the only program listed that satisfies the requirements of being called "free" is InfraRecorder.
From now on, please be more sensitive to the definition of free software.