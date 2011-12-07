LG's Xnote Z330 is the Thinnest Ultrabook Yet

On Tuesday LG announced its own entry into the ultrabook arena, the LG Xnote Z330 measuring just 0.5787-inches thick and weighing around 2.7 pounds, making it one of the thinnest ultrabooks to date. LG manages to keep things thin and lite thanks to its 0.315-inch-thin bezel Shuriken tech which allows the ultrabook's 13.3-inch LED-backlit screen to fit within a 12-inch space.

According to the specs, the LG ultrabook sports a default resolution of 1366 x 768, 4 GB of memory, an integrated Intel HD 3000 GPU, and a choice of Intel’s Core i5-2467M (1.6 GHz) or Core i7-2637M (1.7 GHz) processors. Consumers also have a choice between a 120 GB SATA 6 Gbps SSD or a 256 GB SATA 3 Gbps SSD.

As for other features, LG's Xnote Z330 provides HDMI output, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, Intel WIDI, Bluetooth 3.0+HS, USB 3.0, a microSD card reader, battery life of around six hours, and a less than 10-second Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit) boot time thanks to "Rapid Start Technology."

So far LG hasn't provided any dates for a North American release, but the device will arrive in South Korea during the middle of the month costing between $1,509 and $1,863 USD (1.7m - 2.6-m Won), depending on the configuration.