Lenovo Announces Windows 8 Touch Portable Monitor

By CES 2018 

ThinkVision LT1423p Mobile Monitor Touch can be used wirelessly or via USB 3.0.


Lenovo announced the company's first Windows 8 touch-optimized portable monitor at CES 2013, the ThinkVision LT1423p Mobile Monitor Touch.

Measured at 13.3 inches, it sports a 1,600x900 resolution AH-IPS Gorilla Glass panel, with a release scheduled for sometime during the second quarter of 2013 for around $449.

The monitor's 10-point multi-touch screen boasts wide viewing angles, in addition to anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint surfaces. It's also compatible with an electro-magnetic stylus and also sports a cover and stand to support both landscape or portrait use.

The ThinkVision LT1423p Mobile Monitor Touch weighs in at 1.6 pound, with its dimensions being 0.3 inch at its thinnest and 0.6 inch at its thickest. The monitor can be utilized wirelessly through Wi-Fi or via USB 3.0.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • friikazoid 09 January 2013 02:46
    I'm starting to get irritated by the word "boasts" in every new tech article, haha
    Reply
  • g00fysmiley 09 January 2013 02:50
    very interesting... a wifi monitor with battery and touchscreen would be really cool if the price is right, include a charging tray for use as a regular monitor and then taken to other parts of the hous eand connected via network... as long as the price isn't the same as a table ti cna really see there being a market for this... kudos lenovo
    Reply
  • TeraMedia 09 January 2013 03:06
    $449? And it's not a full system, just a monitor and touch interface? Really?
    Reply
  • hausman 09 January 2013 03:17
    No system? But... how will they load it with bloatware?
    Reply
  • TeraMedia 09 January 2013 03:58
    Indeed... just a monitor. Per Liliputing, there are two models, not one. The first is 349 and is connected via USB. The second is 449, connects via wifi, and includes a battery. It won't be available until June 2013.

    http://liliputing.com/2013/01/lenovo-unveils-lt1423p-touch-mobile-monitors.html

    The USB version might be kind of useful sort-of for Win 8 PCs without touch screens. Maybe. I guess. Because spending 349 for a 13" screen seems like a really good idea. Yeah.
    Reply
  • TeraMedia 09 January 2013 04:01
    @Zak: Are your facts correct? The Liliputing article seems to have more information, and it conflicts with yours on product (1 vs 2), weight, and potentially features.
    Reply
  • mortsmi7 09 January 2013 04:12
    TeraMedia$449? And it's not a full system, just a monitor and touch interface? Really?But it can play crysis.
    Reply
  • andrewc513 09 January 2013 04:46
    As a sysadmin.... I want this. Without touch. With VGA. Half price.
    Reply
  • TeraMedia 09 January 2013 04:48
    @mortsmi7:
    But it can display crysis.

    Fixed that for ya. And no, still not impressed by it. At this price, I'd rather MSFT fixed their TermSvc shadow feature and use a tablet with RD that doesn't have to be used all the time with the base computer. I bet Lucid could come up with something awesome if they put their minds to it.
    Reply
  • andrewc513 09 January 2013 04:50
    Realistically, I understand their logic with it despite this being a weird idea and high price. This has the profile of a large tablet, but it's a monitor. So let's say you would like a tablet for office use with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB, a hefty GPU, and a flagship SSD? Yea, not happening... But, using a tablet-sized touch monitor connecting back to a desktop will technically give you that experience.

    It's an extremely small niche, but I get the idea behind it...
    Reply