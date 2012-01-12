Samsung's 40-inch Microsoft Surface Demonstrated on Video

Even though it's not exactly a bleeding edge concept anymore with tablets everywhere you look, Microsoft's Surface technology is still cool. On display at the Samsung booth at CES 2012 is the SUR40, which is a 1080p 40-inch LCD that runs the latest Microsoft Surface software.

It's not going to make anyone want to ditch their iPad, Android tablet or even the cheap PlayBooks and TouchPads they're using for couchside browsing, but then again, those aren't huge like Surface. You'll likely find this in business trying to show off their products in a new and innovative way. Check out a video demo below: