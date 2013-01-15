Trending

Amusing Windows Phone Error Asks User to Insert Install Disc

How DOES one fit a disc into a Windows phone?

Just in case you needed further proof that Windows Phone 8 is running on the same kernel as Windows on desktop, look no further. This hilarious error prompts users to insert their Windows installation disc and restart their "computer."

Ordinary Windows phone users need not worry about receiving this absurd solution. According to Microsoft's Windows Phone support (via their Twitter account), ordinary Windows phone users will never encounter this error. The user that tweeted Windows Phone support had apparently been flashing his phone when he encountered this error. So, unless you're messing around with your Windows Phone, you don't need to worry about trying to figure out how to cram a CD into a cell phone.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g00fysmiley 15 January 2013 20:58
    blend the cd and pour what fits into the usb port?
    Reply
  • mavroxur 15 January 2013 20:59
    That made my day
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 15 January 2013 20:59
    Maybe you can toss the cd and phone in a blender, that should get the CD in the phone?

    EDIT: Lol posted before I saw first post, to funny.
    Reply
  • virtualban 15 January 2013 21:01
    Solution in 3 easy steps:
    Invent time machine;
    Go back in time;
    Prevent yourself from buying the phone in the first place;
    Reply
  • 15 January 2013 21:10
    its an app not an actual error.
    Reply
  • the great randini 15 January 2013 21:15
    funny, i wonder if the phone was rooted.
    Reply
  • greghome 15 January 2013 21:21
    JamesSneedMaybe you can toss the cd and phone in a blender, that should get the CD in the phone?
    But Will it BLEND! ?
    Reply
  • lradunovic77 15 January 2013 21:31
    MS you fail
    Reply
  • 15 January 2013 21:35
    > implying phones are not computers

    Come on author, you can do better than that.
    Reply
  • juanc 15 January 2013 21:35
    Is that the new BSOD? (Black Screen of Death)

    Insert disk #22 and press button to continue. Just like in Monkey Island.
    Reply