AceMagic Tank 03 Mini PC Packs Mobile Nvidia GPUs, Questionable Design Choices

Chinese Mini PC maker AceMagic has revealed its most powerful device to date. The new AceMagic Tank 03 comes packing up to an Intel Core i9-12900H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080M graphics, 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, and three NVMe storage slots. However, the cube-shaped device, with its unsubtle vents, bold graphics, dazzling RGB, and prominent dial, upset the sensibilities of some of the gentler folk in the Tom’s Hardware office.

According to Liliputing, AceMagic says its Tank 03 Mini PC design is inspired by sci-fi spaceships, rather than, say, air fryers, rice cookers, bread ovens, or budget 1990s hi-fi. So any resemblance to those devices must be purely coincidental.

If the AceMagic Tank 03 were a spaceship, it would require a crew of nano-aliens, as the chassis measures just 167 x 167 x 161mm (6.6 x 6.6 x 6.3 inches). Despite its diminutive stature, this box can be configured with some quite potent last-gen (mobile) processors. As noted in the intro, potential buyers will be tempted with components such as an Intel Core i9-12900H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080M. Having seen AceMagic products before, we think one of the greatest attractions of the Tank 03 is going to be its price.

The Tank 03 may be compact (for a desktop) but its boxy dimensions should allow for cooling solutions of greater stature than any laptop. AceMagic thus includes a substantial CPU cooler with a fan, two D8 heatpipes in an O-shaped layout, and an airflow path in from the bottom, then out of the back. The GPU is cooled by five D5 heatpipes, multiple fans, and air coming from the case's top vent, then exhausted out of a separate area at the back. Users can change between Silent, Auto, and Performance modes, and cooling profiles can be switched using the large protruding RGB-infused front dial.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AceMagic Tank 03 CPU Intel Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060M (80W), RTX 3070M (120W), or RTX 3080M RAM Up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 via dual SO-DIMM slots Storage 1 x M.2 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD), 2 x M.2 PCIe x2 NVMe/SATA Connectivity 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x 3.5mm audio (1 front, 1 rear), 2 x 2.5 GBE Ethernet, 1 x SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Other RGB lighting, tri-level power dial OS Windows 11 Pro

Some GeForce RTX 3080M laptops had 8 GB of VRAM, others 16 GB, so we hope that AceMagic offers the latter on its flagship Tank 03 Mini PC gaming system.

The AceMagic Tank 03 Mini PC isn’t listed on the maker’s web pages at the time of writing. Moreover, Liliputing says that it has had no word regarding pricing or availability dates as yet. It does expect four pre-configured systems to be put up for offer in due course, though. These vary from an Intel Core i7-12700H model with GeForce RTX 3060M, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD, all the way up to the Core i9-12900H and GeForce RTX 3080M model with 32 GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD pre-installed. All models come with Windows 11 Pro.