Acer Updates C910 Chromebook With Intel Core i5 Broadwell CPU

Acer recently claimed "the industry's fastest" with the launch of its updated Acer Chrome 15 (C910), which now packs a 5th-generation Intel Core i5-5200U "Broadwell" processor. The previous C910 Chromebook models included slower 5th-generation Core i3 and Celeron processors.

Like the models before it, the updated Chromebook is designed for commercial use, meaning it's an ideal laptop solution for schools and businesses. Acer said that the C910 was designed to take the physical punishment of students, as it can withstand up to 130 pounds of force and features corners that can withstand drops of up to just under 18 inches. Acer indicated that the Chromebook can handle more twisting and stress than other solutions on the market.

Slated for an April release, the updated Chromebook features a 15.6-inch LED-lit anti-glare screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio and wide viewing angles. Backing this screen is the Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a battery that promises up to eight hours of life on a single charge. Acer also said that the C910 has the largest touchpad in a Chromebook to date.

Also included in the updated Chromebook is 32 GB of internal storage via an SSD, an SD card slot, dual-band Wireless AC (2x2 MIMO) and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. There are two full-sized upward-facing speakers. Rounding out the package is a webcam, a digital microphone, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port and an HDMI port. The Chromebook weighs 4.85 pounds and measures 15.4 x 10.08 x 0.95 inches (WxDxH).

Acer originally introduced the C910 Chromebook line during CES 2015 back in January. The company called "world's first," as this new line featured a 15.6-inch screen, a first for Chromebooks. The C910 was also the company's first Chromebook to feature a 5th-generation Intel processor with the Core i3 and Celeron. Pricing for these two older models starts at $249.99.

In addition to the C910 with a Full HD display, Acer said it also plans to offer a version of the Intel Core i5-powered Acer C910 Chromebook with a 1366 x 768 resolution. However, the company's latest announcement only provided the price tag of the Full HD model, which will retail for $499.99 when it launches in the U.S. next month.

