Google's Chromebook Plus Program Targets Premium Laptop Space

Although Google itself has released expensive Chromebooks with premium hardware, and some of its partners (like Samsung and Dell) have followed suit, Chromebooks still have a reputation for being cheap, unpretentious machines with mediocre performance and capabilities. To change that, Google is launching its Chromebook Plus initiative, designed to help PC makers to build premium Chromebooks with enhanced performance and features.

Chromebook Plus models are designed to offer superior performance and therefore are powered by at least a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 CPUs,

and a minimum of 8 GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, these laptops will come with at least a Full HD IPS display. Despite the spec requirements, these machines will not be prohibitively expensive, starting at $399.

To further enrich the user experience, the Chromebook Plus models emphasize high-quality video calling, which is why these models are furnished with a 1080p+ camera and advanced AI capabilities to enhance call quality. The webcams should be able to adjust lighting, cancel background noise, and blur backgrounds in just a few taps, irrespective of the video conferencing app used, be it Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams, and these features are integrated directly into the Chrome OS.

In addition, Chromebook Plus laptops should feature AI capabilities for various apps. The Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos, powered by AI, facilitates more powerful photo editing, whereas the laptop’s high-capacity storage drive with FileSync allows offline access to more Google Drive files (which are automatically downloaded). Also, Chromebook Plus devices will come with a free three-month subscription to Adobe Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express Premium.

The Chromebook Plus laptops are not just about current offerings; they have more features lined up for 2024. Users can expect enhancements such as AI-driven writing assistance, personalized AI-generated wallpapers, and AI-generated backgrounds for video calls. These features aim to personalize user experience, making tasks like drafting content and customization more user-friendly and enjoyable.

Chromebook Plus laptops will be offered at major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Some existing Chromebooks are also expected to receive an OS update, acquiring the software features that come with Chromebook Plus devices. Chromebook Plus machines will be available from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo, starting October 8 in the U.S. and October 9 in Europe.