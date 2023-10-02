Google's Chromebook Plus Program Targets Premium Laptop Space

Although Google itself has released expensive Chromebooks with premium hardware, and some of its partners (like Samsung and Dell) have followed suit, Chromebooks still have a reputation for being cheap, unpretentious machines with mediocre performance and capabilities. To change that, Google is launching its Chromebook Plus initiative, designed to help PC makers to build premium Chromebooks with enhanced performance and features.
Chromebook Plus models are designed to offer superior performance and therefore are powered by at least a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 CPUs,
and a minimum of 8 GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, these laptops will come with at least a Full HD IPS display. Despite the spec requirements, these machines will not be prohibitively expensive, starting at $399.
To further enrich the user experience, the Chromebook Plus models emphasize high-quality video calling, which is why these models are furnished with a 1080p+ camera and advanced AI capabilities to enhance call quality. The webcams should be able to adjust lighting, cancel background noise, and blur backgrounds in just a few taps, irrespective of the video conferencing app used, be it Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams, and these features are integrated directly into the Chrome OS.
In addition, Chromebook Plus laptops should feature AI capabilities for various apps. The Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos, powered by AI, facilitates more powerful photo editing, whereas the laptop’s high-capacity storage drive with FileSync allows offline access to more Google Drive files (which are automatically downloaded). Also, Chromebook Plus devices will come with a free three-month subscription to Adobe Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express Premium.
The Chromebook Plus laptops are not just about current offerings; they have more features lined up for 2024. Users can expect enhancements such as AI-driven writing assistance, personalized AI-generated wallpapers, and AI-generated backgrounds for video calls. These features aim to personalize user experience, making tasks like drafting content and customization more user-friendly and enjoyable.
Chromebook Plus laptops will be offered at major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Some existing Chromebooks are also expected to receive an OS update, acquiring the software features that come with Chromebook Plus devices. Chromebook Plus machines will be available from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo, starting October 8 in the U.S. and October 9 in Europe.
That should tell us how serious those suckers are!!
Those dumb boxes can't even play one of the most widespread video formats on the planet! They're nothing but wannabe, crippled laptops meant for the most inane tasks, like browsing, writing a Google Cloud document and nothing else. Yeah, they boot up in 10 seconds, yay, because there NOTHING to boot up! And their life expectancy? 2 years.
Say what you want about Windows, but Window-based laptops run circles around those nasty, dumb machines, for about the same price point.
The chromebook OS is impressive by netbook standards, but the software support outside of running a web browser is essentially "none".
Chrome OS doesn't have a native app store. It's the Android Google Play store with a couple dozen or so native Chrome OS apps buried under 10-million emulated android apps which absolutely will not work with a mouse/keyboard, and often won't even work with a chromebook's landscape aspect ratio - and that's if they even launch in the first place.
There also is very few games made for chromebook (it didn't even have a real version of minecraft until a few months ago) - which is fascinating considering it's massive install base. More kids have chromebooks right now than Nintendo DS ever had at it's peak (and even the worst chromebook is a lot more powerful than that). I don't know why game companies seem to be ignoring the platform.
So you're back to "I hope this android game will launch and let me technically navigate a menu without having to plug an $80 gamepad into this $80 laptop"
Most importantly, there's no tools to filter or search the Play Store for native apps, or even by the features of your chromebook. So if you don't have a touch screen, good luck finding apps that you can interact with. Side-loading Linux apps is possible, but also a broken-driver terminal nightmare.
Chromebooks are neat toys and kindof fun sometimes. They run a web browser way better than you would expect out of terrible hardware. Really my only complaint with the web experience (and native apps when you can actually find one) isn't that I'm running from running a 1.6GHz dual core celeron from 2013, it's that 4GB of RAM is only good for like, 6 tabs of modern websites before it runs out.
Still, it doesn't make any sense to spend more than $150 on one. I don't think this weird Chromebook Plus branding is going to make overpriced chromebooks worthwhile, unless it eventually comes with a complete ground-up redo of the software library and a native app store.
Maybe the bad hardware was stopping them from improving the software library, and maybe Chromebook plus is going to be a baseline new platform to improve things in the future. But I'll believe it when I see it.
Right now it feels more like "Give us 3x more money for the same basic limited user experience, with a slightly better screen".