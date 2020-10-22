Acer Launches First Convertible Chromebooks with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c

Being one of the main supporters of Google's Chrome OS, Acer constantly experiments with hardware for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes in an attempt to offer something that improves user experience and/or meets requirements of various niche markets. This week the company introduced its convertible Chromebooks that use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c platform that weds energy efficiency, optional 4G/LTE connectivity, and low price.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and the Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c system-on-chip (eight-core Kryo 468, Adreno 612 graphics, 8 nm), the cheapest processor from Qualcomm's lineup of laptop-oriented SoCs. The chip is accompanied by up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X memory as well as up to 128 GB of NAND flash storage.

As the model numbers suggest, Acer's Chromebook Spin 513 features a 13.3-inch touch-enabled IPS LCD at Full-HD resolution. The machines are equipped with two 360-degree hinges that enable the laptops to work in clamshell, tablet, display, and tent modes.

When it comes to connectivity, the Chromebook Spin 513 laptops feature a rather typical set of technologies, including a Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 5.0 adapter, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports for charging and connecting a display, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. The Snapdragon 7c does have an integrated X15 LTE modem from Qualcomm, but since we are talking about an entry-level product, its cheapest versions will not have a front-end module to enable it, only premium versions of the PCs will come with 4G/LTE connectivity.

Among the key advantages of Qualcomm's Snapdragon-based notebooks are portability and low power consumption. The Chromebook Spin 513 machines are just 0.6 inches (15.5 mm) thick and weigh less than 2.64 lbs. Acer said that the laptops can work for up to 14 hours on one charge, which is significantly lower when compared to up to 29 hours provided by the Acer Spin 7 announced last month (and based on the Snapdragon 8cx platform).

Speaking of prices and availability. Acer will start sales of its Chromebook Spin 513 on North America in February 2021 starting at $399.99. The Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 will be available in North America next March starting at $699.99.