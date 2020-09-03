Acer Spin 7 is the First Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G Laptop

Acer today announced the Spin 7, the first laptop powered by Qualcomm’s newly revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform. The company didn’t announce exact specifications, prices or availability.



What we do know is that it is a 3.1-pound convertible 2-in-1 that’ll compete with the best ultrabooks and premium laptops and is 0.6 inches thin. It comes in “steam” blue with a magnesium-aluminum chassis.

Acer also confirmed that the Spin 7 will have a 14-inch, 1080p (1920 x 1080) IPS display. Acer is including Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass on the touchscreen, similar to the Acer Swift 5 laptops with Intel’s Tiger Lake processors we saw earlier this week. The chassis will have a space for an Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity.

(Image credit: Acer)

Additionally, the upcoming laptop will boast 5G connectivity in both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies.



We’re looking forward to learning more about the specs and availability, as well as trying the latest Qualcomm has to offer.