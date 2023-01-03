Acer’s Predator X45 and X27U Gaming Monitors Go All-OLED

It’s time for the yearly Consumer Electronics Show, which means that your favorite companies are rolling out their latest and greatest gaming monitors. Acer is no exception, as the company has two new offerings for gamers: the Predator X4 and Predator X27U, both of which employ OLED panels. Both will likely be prime candidates to rank among our best gaming monitors .

The Predator X45, as its name suggests, is the larger of the two, with a 45-inch OLED panel offering a UWQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. The panel features an 800R curvature and a typical brightness of 150 nits. However, peak HDR brightness tops out at 1,000 nits. Given its OLED panel, you shouldn’t be surprised at its 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 0.01 ms pixel response time. Acer also claims that the 10-bit panel covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Regarding physical connections, the Predator X45 features two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C port (90-watt power delivery), and a USB 3.2 hub. Acer also includes dual 5-watt speakers with its new flagship gaming monitor.

(Image credit: Acer)

Stepping down a few size classes, the Predator X27U uses a QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. Specs-wise, the Predator X27U matches its larger brother with the same 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 150 nits (typical)/1,000 nits (maximum) brightness, and 98.5 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The Predator X27U also features an identical port layout to the Predator X45 and dual 5-watt speakers.

We should also mention that both the Predator X45 and Predator X27U support AMD FreeSync Premium technology and an integrated KVM switch for alternating between multiple desktop or laptop PCs.

According to Acer, the Predator X45 will launch in the North American market during the second quarter, priced at $1,699. The smaller Predator X27U will also arrive around the same time, priced at $1,099. Acer will provide a more specific launch window in the coming months.