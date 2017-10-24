New AMD Driver Adds Support For 'Destiny 2,' 'Wolfenstein II'

The arrival of AAA titles means that new drivers are available for your GPUs. Nvidia released its latest software earlier today, and now AMD users can download Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition version 17.10.2 ahead of this week’s major releases.

In addition to Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed: Origins, AMD’s latest driver also supports Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Machine Games’ latest title launches on Friday, just like Assassin’s Creed: Origins, and the studio just released the game’s hardware requirements. AMD provided some numbers, specifically on the performance increase between the previous and current drivers, and you can view them in the release notes. One notable factoid is that RX Vega 56 and RX 580 owners will notice 43% and 50%, respectively, “faster performance” at 1440p on the new driver.

The new driver is not just about games. It also supports the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is slowly rolling out to all users, and introduces the new functions of GPU Workload and Compute Support. The former will allow you switch the GPUs performance towards graphical or computer workloads while the latter allows for compute-based tasks for up to 12 installed GPUs. The GPU Workload feature is supported on the Radeon RX 500 and 400 series and the R9 390, R9 380, R9 290, and R9 285 cards. Compute Support is available for the RX Vega, 500, and 400 series of GPUs.

Some fixes come with the new software as well. Those playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Ultra graphics settings will no longer see “minor corruption” in multiple locations, and Hearts of Iron IV armchair generals won’t experience crashes or hangs in some scenarios. The driver's release also revealed new issues for specific apps. This includes a system- or game-based hang when playing Assassin's Creed: Origins on a Windows 7 system and corruption in Forza Motorsport 7 when HDR is used with supported monitors.



As always, you can download the latest driver on AMD’s driver page. You can also see the full release notes for version 17.10.2 here.