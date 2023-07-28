AMD Expands Presence in India with $400 Million Investment

AMD said Friday that over the next five years it will invest approximately $400 million in India. The company will greatly expand its presence in the country and will open its largest design center in Bengaloru, India, already in 2023, reports Reuters. The significant investment indicates that the company may be planning to expand its product line-up in the coming years.

AMD's new design center campus is set to open in Bengaluru, the country's tech hub, later this year and is expected to create 3,000 engineering jobs within the next five years. The company disclosed that its India teams will be crucial in developing its high-performance (CPUs and GPUs) and adaptive (FPGAs) solutions for its global clientele. With this new investment, AMD will expand its office presence in India to a total of 10 locations, where it already employs over 6,500 people.

In total, AMD is committed to invest $400 million in India by 2028, Mark Papermaster, AMD's chief technology officer, revealed at a semiconductor conference in Gujarat.

India is well known for its talented software developers, but in the last couple of decades it became a major hub for chip designs. Companies like AMD develop plenty of chips in the country and there are also numerous contract chip designers in India.

Establishing its largest design center and investing $400 million in India over the next five years indicates that AMD not only intends to capitalize on the country's potential as a chip design hub, but it plans to significantly expand its chip design design prowess going forward. Meanwhile, for now it is impossible to make guesses how exactly it intends to spend the money.

AMD's move aligns with the Indian government's efforts to attract investment in the semiconductor sector and solidify its position in the global chip industry.

It is noteworthy that last month AMD also announced plans to invest $135 million in its Xilinx FPGA operations in Ireland over the next four years.