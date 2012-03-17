Trending

AMD Steals Market Share From Intel

By AMD 

PC microprocessor sales climbed to $10.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, up 1.8 percent sequentially, and up 14.2 percent.

IDC reports that for the entire year, PC microprocessor sales jumped by 13.2 percent to more than $41 billion. Much of the increase was due to higher average selling prices, which added about 9 percent.

Both Intel and AMD were able to gain market share in individual market segments, but it was AMD that came out on top overall. Intel ended the year with 80.1 percent share, down 0.6 points from 2010, while AMD gained 0.7 points to 19.7 percent and Via dropped 0.1 points to 0.2 percent share.

According to IDC, Intel suffered a 2.6 point loss in the mobile segment (down to 83.8 percent), as AMD added 2.7 points bringing it to 16.0 percent. AMD lost in the server and workstation segment where it is now at 5.5 percent, which was down 1.5 points. Intel is overwhelmingly dominant with 94.5 percent (up 1.5 points). In desktop processors, Intel came in at 73.8 percent (+1.7 points), while AMD was down 1.6 points to 26.0 percent.

74 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 17 March 2012 06:08
    How do I win this????
    Reply
  • buzznut 17 March 2012 06:10
    Another dumbass headline. AMD gains market share in mobile, but loses in workstation and desktop. Which means an overall net loss.
    Reply
  • dudemcduderson 17 March 2012 06:15
    Yeah and PC's are dead everyone don't forget, also some idiot over at IGN posted an article on how consoles are dying also. Do these mainstream people really think that I will settle for playing garbage games on a freaking Android/iPhone/iPad anytime soon? HELL NO I WON'T!!!
    Reply
  • CaedenV 17 March 2012 06:18
    One of these days VIA is going to come out of left field with something amazing, but I'm not holding my breath.
    Good to hear that AMD is still in the game
    Reply
  • pjmelect 17 March 2012 06:19
    I hope that Piledrive will turn things around for AMD.
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 17 March 2012 06:19
    dudemcdudersonYeah and PC's are dead everyone don't forget, also some idiot over at IGN posted an article on how consoles are dying also. Do these mainstream people really think that I will settle for playing garbage games on a freaking Android/iPhone/iPad anytime soon? HELL NO I WON'T!!!
    You, and the gamer community, are a minority in the total computer marketshare. For every gamer, there are possibly dozens or hundreds of non-gamers or casual ones, and why should they use desktop computers if laptops or tablets can easily fill in the computing job.
    Reply
  • witcherx 17 March 2012 06:21
    dudemcdudersonYeah and PC's are dead everyone don't forget, also some idiot over at IGN posted an article on how consoles are dying also. Do these mainstream people really think that I will settle for playing garbage games on a freaking Android/iPhone/iPad anytime soon? HELL NO I WON'T!!!
    consoles.. yukkkk... i want to crap out when someone like you goes hohohho about the outdated consoles. Consoles have a shelf life of 1 year then it only spews out shit. Looks as if you like wataching all that shit.
    Reply
  • of the way 17 March 2012 06:21
    Buzz, the article states that, overall, AMD was the winner, despite losing in some segments. It appears that it was not a net loss.
    Reply
  • AznCracker 17 March 2012 06:37
    For laptops and budget builds, I think AMD is the way to go with their APU's
    Reply
  • dudemcduderson 17 March 2012 06:39
    of the wayBuzz, the article states that, overall, AMD was the winner, despite losing in some segments. It appears that it was not a net loss.
    I don't think you even read 25% of my post, because I was being sarcastic with the first statement. My point was that neither PCs nor consoles will be gone anytime soon and that the third and final alternative MOBILE GAMING is not anywhere near the same experience.
    Reply