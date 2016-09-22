AMD, Nvidia Update Drivers For 'Forza Horizon 3'

AMD and Nvidia regularly roll out graphics driver updates in preparation for the hottest PC games and the PC debut of the Forza racing game series is no exception. Whether you run a card from the green team or red team, there’s a driver update waiting for you.

AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.9.2 is available now. The driver update adds support for the Windows edition of Forza Horizon 3. AMD also included a DX11 Crossfire profile for Dreadnaught and fixes for nearly a dozen former known issues. The corrected problems include a mouse cursor corruption issue that some people experienced with RX 400 series cards and a bug that would crash Radeon Settings in Windows 10 Anniversary Edition when you modify a game profile.

You can find the complete list of bug fixes and known issues in the Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.9.2 release notes and the driver installation packages here.

AMD isn’t alone in preparing for Microsoft’s upcoming racing title. Nvidia updated its GeForce Game Ready driver package to version 372.90, which adds graphics optimizations for Forza Horizon 3. Fans of ARK: Survival Evolved should take note that Nvidia’s latest GeForce driver includes an SLI profile for the popular survival game.

As with any driver update, GeForce Game Ready driver 372.90 doesn’t just add support for new titles. Nvidia also squeezed several bug fixes in with the update, including several G-Sync related bugs, and a bug that would crash Rise of the Tomb Raider during extended gameplay sessions. The release notes also indicate that Nvidia took care of a compatibility problem between the GTX 1080’s Display Port interface and the HTC Vive. (We were, by the way, under the impression that was dealt with months ago.)

You can find GeForce Game Ready driver 372.90 at the Nvidia website. Click here for the full release notes.