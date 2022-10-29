AMD Recycles Dual-Chiplet Ryzen 7000's as Ryzen 5 7600X CPUs, Again

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series processors with Zen 4 cores come with an I/O die and up to two CPU core dies (CCDs - often called chiplets) under their integrated heat spreader (IHS). Only the Ryzen 9 models need a second CCD chiplet to provide their higher core counts, but a TechTuber has recently confirmed a Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, which usually only has one CCD chiplet, has shipped with dual CCDs under the IHS.

What's happening? Nothing unusual, as AMD followed the same production methodology, designed to "maximize its production resources," with the prior generation. Specifically, inquisitive users found both Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 55 5600X CPUs were rocking two CCDs, but just one was being used and was necessary.

The approach isn't a secret, or new. AMD was fully transparent about this aspect of its production strategy when Tom's Hardware's deputy managing editor asked about it last year.

In response to a question about dual CCDs in the lower-tier Ryzen 5000 processors, AMD said it uses this strategy to maximize production and minimize waste. It gave an example: "processors with one disabled CCD can be manufactured to spec as a Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 5 5600X on the remaining CCD," AMD said, "Not many units need to take this route, but it nevertheless helps us ensure that customers have every opportunity to buy a high-performance Ryzen processor." AMD now apparently continues to use the same production methodology with its newer CPUs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Der8auer ) (Image credit: Der8auer ) (Image credit: Der8auer )

Tech-savvy PC DIYers and enthusiasts might have some concerns that a processor with one disabled CCD, and one active, might have weaker performance than one manufactured with a single CCD. To this question, AMD asserted that "The disabled CCD is permanently fused off at the factory and has no effect on the active die." So, there will be no latency penalty with the dual-CCD processors when one CCD is fused. Unfortunately, this response also closed the door on any user-hack aspirations regarding re-activating the surplus die.

Though we have effectively poured cold water on the "unexpected discovery," unearthed by TechTuber Der8auer (opens in new tab) in his Ryzen 5 7600X delidding video, the video is still worthy of attention.