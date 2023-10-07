The Best Gaming CPU Now Only $349, $100 Below MSRP

Today at Newegg, users can purchase the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU for one of its best prices. This CPU usually costs around $399, but promo code TECCXA56 will take $50 off. This takes the final price down to $349, which isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the processor but the second lowest.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU earlier this year and enjoyed our experience. It’s the fastest gaming chip on the market with remarkable efficiency. It’s a modern processor, so we appreciated its support for newer standards like PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $349 at Newegg (was $399)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is available today at Newegg for $349 when using promo code TECCXA56 at checkout. It has eight cores and 16 threads, and the chip can reach a maximum speed of 5.0 GHz.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D features Zen 4 architecture. It has eight cores and 16 threads with a base operating speed of 4.2GHz. With Max Boost enabled, it’s capable of reaching up to 5.0GHz. If you’re looking for performance, this is easily one of the fastest gaming processors on the market, and at this price, it is worth a look.

It will require an AM5 ecosystem, which can be pricey, but getting the most out of this processor is necessary. You don’t have much wiggle room for backward compatibility, as while it can support up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, it cannot use DDR4. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D supports PCIe 5.0 and also comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics.