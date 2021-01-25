Aorus Adds Quad Slot GeForce RTX 3090 Master To the Family

If you thought Gigabyte was done making new RTX 3090 SKUs, you'd be wrong, Gigabyte has just released a new RTX 3090 model to the family, the Aorus Master: a huge quadruple slot card with a beefy triple-fan heatsink.

Specs-wise you get the RTX 3090 GPU we all know, GA102 with 10496 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X video memory. But unlike most RTX 3090 models, this one is quite large coming in at 319 x 140 x 70mm.

For display outputs, you get three DisplayPort 1.4a, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a single HDMI 2.0 port sandwiched between the HDMI 2.1 ports. You can't use all six at once, but having extra ports means you can use whatever connector you want for triple monitor setups, whether that be HDMI or DisplayPort.

The real star of the show is Gigabyte's massive triple fan cooler the Aorus Master is equipped with. The cooler comes with two 115mm "Wind Claw" fans and a single 100mm fan in the center. To maximize efficiency the outer fans overlap their fins over the center fan and spin in opposite directions to help reduce wind turbulence.

The GA102 core sits on a wide copper base-plate which helps cool the GPU and the adjacent GDDR6X modules. Paired to the base-plate are five copper heat pipes that connect to a vapor chamber heatsink.

For aesthetics, the Aorus Master is covered in a matte black shroud, with gloss black, silver, and RGB accents. On the side, Gigabyte has installed a built-in LCD monitor to display sensor data like GPU temperature, or custom images, text or GIFs.

Overall, this is one of Gigabyte's most feature-rich RTX 3090 GPUs, only surpassed by the Xtreme, so expect a beefy price tag to go along with this card upon release. But, if previous Aorus cards are anything to go by, this card should be one of the most capable RTX 3090 SKUs on the market.