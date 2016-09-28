Many Options Within Arctic's F14 Fan Family

Arctic announced its new F14 fan series, which consists of six new 140 mm fans with a wide variety of features.

Although these fans are all part of the same series, they have little in common. The only two unifying traits of the F14 series are the physical size and six-year warranty. All six fans measure 140 x 140 x 27mm (LxWxH).

Most of the fans use fluid dynamic bearings, but the F14 PWM PST CO uses dual ball bearings. The two most unique fans in the list are the F14 Silent and F14 TC; the F14 Silent spins at a lower 800RPM than other fans in the F14 series (which range from 960 to 1,350RPM), but it is significantly quieter at 0.08 Sone. The F14 TC is unique in that it utilizes a temperature sensor to adjust its speed. This fan operates between 960 and 1,350RPM and can adjusts its speed to keep the case between 32-38 degrees C. If the temperature drops below 32C, then the fan will shut off entirely.

The F14 PWM, F14 PWM PST, and F14 PWM PST CO fans are also designed to cut out when the PWM signal sent to them drops below 40%. This keeps your PC relatively silent when it is idle and helps to keep the system cool when at full load.

The F14 series fans are available now, with the exception of the F14 TC, which is expected to launch at the end of October.