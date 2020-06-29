First Taste of Apple on Arm: macOS Benchmarks Arrive, Sans x86

That didn't take long. Soon after Mac developers began receiving Developer Transition Kits, or DTKs, to begin the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon on Arm, public benchmark scores started popping up in the Geekbench database.



We first saw these through Twitter user Pierre Dandumont, who posted a link to a trove of scores, all of which are mostly in line with each other. These kits, based on the Apple A12Z Bionic and Mac Mini with a developer beta version of macOS 11 Big Sur, would be running Geekbench 5 through Rosetta 2 to emulate code for Intel's x86 processors.



The scores range from the mid 700's to the mid-800's on single-core and multi-core scores between 2582 and 2962.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Take it with some salt, though: the Geekbench 5 results list a 4-core processor, but the A12Z Bionic uses four big cores and four little cores. It's possible it's misreporting the core count, or that it's only using the big cores here.



13-inch MacBook Pro scores uploaded today using macOS 10.15 Catalina and an Intel Core i5-1038NG7 are seeing single-core scores around 1,200 and multi-core scores around 4,400, but those aren't using emulation. A late 2018 Mac Mini is showing a single-core score of 1,015 and a multi-core score of 5,275, again, running natively. Comparatively, the DTK's multi-core scores look pretty solid, considering it's using Rosetta 2.

It's hard to compare this to Windows machines like the Surface Pro X, because Windows 10 on Arm can only emulate the 32-bit version of Geekbench.



This doesn't give us much of a view of how native apps will run on macOS using Apple Silicon, nor do we know the final specs of whatever chips will end up in Macs that sell to customers.



Developers who signed up for the transition kit had to agree to terms and conditions that say, in part, that they will not "display, demonstrate, video, photograph, make any drawings or renderings of, or take any images or measurements of or run any benchmark tests on the Developer Transition Kit (or allow anyone else to do any of the foregoing), unless separately authorized in writing by Apple[,]" so someone may get in trouble for this leak.