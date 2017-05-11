Trending

Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual Series Are Overclocked And Ready To Go

By Graphics 

Asus announced the retail launch of its Radeon RX 580 Dual series. These new graphics cards are overclocked from the factory sporting core speeds of 1,380MHz for the Dual RX580-O8G and Dual RX580-O4G, and 1,360MHz on the Dual RX580-4G. Specifications for the Radeon RX 580 include 36 compute units, 32 ROPs, 2304 Stream Processors, 6 TFLOPS of processing power, 42.880 GP/s Peak Pixel Fill-Rate, 192.960 GT/s Peak Texture Fill-Rate, 144 Texture Units and a 5.7 billion transistor count.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

As with most Radeon 500 series cards, these ASUS offerings also support bridgeless CrossFire for using more than one GPU simultaneously, AMD FreeSync Technology that eliminates image tears and choppiness, and AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience that supports up to five monitors. You also get dual HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting a VR headset and monitor simultaneously.

From the press release:  

The Asus Dual RX 580 series provides the perfect blend of graphics performance and design that is ideal for both VR and esports gaming. These new graphics cards are capable of delivering HD resolution gaming with ultra-settings, bringing new levels of performance to the market at an affordable cost. The Asus RX 580 Dual series are engineered with advanced cooling and reliability features to deliver outstanding gaming performance.

All Dual RX 580 series graphics cards come with a custom designed cooler featuring dual heatpipes and two dual Wing-Blade 0dB fans that spin down completely when the cards are idling or under light loads, such as web browsing, watching movies, or playing less-demanding games. The fans are also IP5X-certified for dust resistance. All Dual Series models are built using Asus Auto-Extreme technology, a fully automated manufacturing process that ensures consistent quality.

On the software front, each RX 580 Dual series graphics card includes GPU Tweak II for one click performance tweaking and a one-year XSplit Gamecaster license.

Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual Series gaming graphics cards are available now at various resellers in North America with suggested MSRP of $209.99 for the Radeon RX 580 O4G, and $234.99 for the Radeon RX 580 O8G. Pricing for the Radeon RX 580 4G was not available at press time.

Dual-RX580-O8GDual-RX580-O4GDual-RX580-4G
Clock Speed1,380 MHz (OC Mode)1,360 MHz (Gaming Mode)1,380 MHz (OC Mode)1,360 MHz (Gaming Mode)1,360 MHz (OC Mode)1,340 MHz (Gaming Mode)
Memory Clock8,000 MHz7,000 MHz7,000 MHz
Memory Bus256 bit256 bit256 bit
Memory Type GDDR5GDDR5GDDR5
Stream Processors230423042304
Direct X121212
Open GL4.54.54.5
PCB FormATXATXATX
I/ODual-Link DVI-D x1HDMI x2Display Port x2Dual-Link DVI-D x1HDMI x2Display Port x2Dual-Link DVI-D x1HDMI x2Display Port x2
Multi-view555
SoftwareASUS GPU Tweak II & DriverASUS GPU Tweak II & DriverASUS GPU Tweak II & Driver
Dimensions9.53" x 5.07" x 1.49" (L x H x W)9.53" x 5.07" x 1.49" (L x H x W)9.53" x 5.07" x 1.49" (L x H x W)
Price$235$210TBA
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Matt_550 11 May 2017 19:25
    Confusing name calling a dual but it's not a dual GPU card.
    Reply
  • eglass 11 May 2017 20:35
    I think the dual branding comes from the dual power supplies you'll need to support an overclocked AMD card.
    Reply
  • Chris_O1 11 May 2017 21:00
    2 power supplies to oveeclock and rx series card? Obviously you know nothing about their recent cards. I have 2 rx 480 cards with 1 6 pin connector on each card both overclocked to 1400mhz with only 1 power supply. Polaris isnt hawaii.
    Reply
  • derekullo 12 May 2017 03:36
    19678523 said:
    2 power supplies to oveeclock and rx series card? Obviously you know nothing about their recent cards. I have 2 rx 480 cards with 1 6 pin connector on each card both overclocked to 1400mhz with only 1 power supply. Polaris isnt hawaii.

    Are you using a Corsair AX1500i ?

    Sorry couldn't resist.

    Reply
  • knowom 12 May 2017 07:28
    Asus duel GPU AMD vs NVIDIA... ;)
    Reply
  • Chris_O1 12 May 2017 11:52
    19679602 said:
    19678523 said:
    2 power supplies to oveeclock and rx series card? Obviously you know nothing about their recent cards. I have 2 rx 480 cards with 1 6 pin connector on each card both overclocked to 1400mhz with only 1 power supply. Polaris isnt hawaii.

    Are you using a Corsair AX1500i ?

    Sorry couldn't resist.
    Nah, arctic accelero mono plus
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 12 May 2017 16:09
    19678523 said:
    2 power supplies to oveeclock and rx series card? Obviously you know nothing about their recent cards. I have 2 rx 480 cards with 1 6 pin connector on each card both overclocked to 1400mhz with only 1 power supply. Polaris isnt hawaii.
    Hell, even I'm on their worst (R9 280X) and I still run two off an unimpressive little 850W.
    Reply
  • iPanda 12 May 2017 17:47
    at these prices... there really isn't a reason why anyone couldn't upgrade their gpu to get some good 1080p/1440p performance. now if only games could start utilizing more cores (beyond 4) correctly... really hoping to see that price/performance ration increase, so VR will pop off more. Definitely an exciting space there but we need more power at lower prices so more people can jump on.
    Reply
  • Chris_O1 12 May 2017 19:02
    19679602 said:
    19678523 said:
    2 power supplies to oveeclock and rx series card? Obviously you know nothing about their recent cards. I have 2 rx 480 cards with 1 6 pin connector on each card both overclocked to 1400mhz with only 1 power supply. Polaris isnt hawaii.

    Are you using a Corsair AX1500i ?

    Sorry couldn't resist.
    power supply im using is 1050 watt 80 plus silver only reason i have such a big psu is i used to have an fx 8370. Now i have ryzen 7 1700x. 6 drivers raided, 1 sata ssd and 1 m.2 nvme. I also have 9 case fans in my phanteks enthoo primo case.

    Reply