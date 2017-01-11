Asus Reveals New ZenBook, Chromebook, Transformer, And AsusPro Laptops

During CES, Asus announced updates to a handful of new laptops within its ZenBook and Chromebook lineups, as well as a detachable Transformer and business-class AsusPro.



ZenBook 3 Deluxe

First in a number of ZenBook updates is the ZenBook 3 UX490UA, or ZenBook 3 Deluxe. The updated ZenBook 3 Deluxe features up to an Intel Core i7-7500U, up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The ZenBook 3 Deluxe also includes two Thunderbolt 3 over USB Type-C ports which can be used to for external graphics docks, UHD displays, and power delivery.

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe features a 13-inch-long, 0.5-inch-wide aluminum chassis. The cooling system consists of a single 0.3mm-wide liquid-crystal-polymer impeller and 0.1mm-thick copper alloy heat pipes. The Deluxe sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 surface. The small laptop also packs a full-sized keyboard with a 1.2mm key travel and a glass trackpad with a fingerprint sensor.

The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA with an i7-7500U and 16GB of memory will be available in May for $1,699.

ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA Processor -Intel Core i7-7500U -Intel Core i5-7200U Operating System -Windows 10 Home -Windows 10 Pro Memory -16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Onboard memory -8GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Onboard memory Display 14.0" (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Glare Panel with 72% NTSC with 178˚ wide-viewing angle display Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Storage -1TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 SSD -512GB PCIe Gen3x4 SSD -256GB SATA3 SSD Keyboard Illuminated chiclet keyboard Networking -802.11 ac Wi-Fi -Bluetooth v4.1 Camera VGA Webcam Audio -Quad-speaker array -High quality stereo speakers with Harmon Kardon tuning Asus SonicMaster Premium technology Interface -Thunderbolt 3 over USB Type-C x 2 -USB Type-C Gen 1 -Combination audio jack -Multi-format card reader Battery 4-cell 46W lithium-polymer Adapter Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W Input: 100 -240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 12.97 x 8.43 x 0.5 inches (WxDxH) Weight 2.42lbs with battery Price $1,699 Availability May 2017

Besides the Deluxe, Asus updated a handful of systems in their ZenBook lineup, specifically the UX330UA, UX310UA, UX510UW, and UX360UAK. The four laptops will feature Intel’s 7th generation Core i5 and i7 processors. The UX310 and UX510 will feature Nvidia’s GTX 940M and GTX 950, respectively, to run their high resolution QHD+ (3200x1800) and UHD (3840x2160) displays. The Flip UX360UA also features a 13.3-inch QHD+ display that has a full 360° of movement and touch capabilities, allowing UX360UA to be used as a laptop, tablet, and "tent." All of the updated ZenBooks will include Harman Kardon audio.

ZenBook UX330UA ZenBook UX310UA ZenBook UX510UW ZenBook Flip UX360UA Processor -Intel Core i7 Processor -Intel Core i5 Processor -Intel Core i7 Processor -Intel Core i5 Processor -Intel Core i7 Processor -Intel Core i5 Processor -Intel Core i7 Processor -Intel Core i5 Processor Memory Up to 8GB SDRAM Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM Display Up to 13.3" QHD+ (3200x1800) Anti-glare Display Up to 13.3” QHD+ (3200x1800) Wide Viewing Angle Anti-glare Display Up to 15.6” 4K UHD (3840x2160) Display Up to 13.3” Touchscreen QHD+ (3200x1800) Display Graphics N/A Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 N/A Audio Harman Kardon Audio Harman Kardon Audio Harman Kardon Audio Harman Kardon Audio Price $749 $699 $999 $899 Availability Available Now Available Now Available Now May 2017

Chromebook Flip C302

Asus also offers convertible Chromebooks such as the Flip C302. It packs up to 6th generation Core m3 and up to 8GB of memory inside of a 2.65lbs, 0.54-inch chassis. It too features a full 360° of movement and a multi-touch display. This, coupled with up to 10 hours of battery life, allows for easy portability, making it ideal for casual computing while on the go. Not to be compromised by its small size, it offers a full-sized keyboard with a 1.4mm key travel distance and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi. External devices can be connected through the 2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports.

Chromebook Flip C302 Processor 6th Generation Intel Core m3 Operating System Chrome OS Memory Up to 8GB Onboard Memory Networking -802.11ac Wi-Fi -Bluetooth v4 Keyboard Full-sized chiclet keyboard Interface USB 3.1 Type-C x 2 Price $499 Availability Available now

Transformer Pro T304

If convertible laptops such as the ZenBook or ZenBook Flip aren’t your cup of tea, you might want to consider a detachable laptop. The Asus Transformer Pro T304 features a detachable metal Transformer Cover Keyboard which allows users to prop the Transformer Pro via the adjustable stand. Users can also swap the metal keyboard for a lightweight keyboard with backlighting. Both keyboards feature 1.4mm of travel distance and glass touchpads with multi-touch gestures.



Transformer Pro T304 Processor -Intel Core i7 Processor -Intel Core i5 Processor Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Onboard memory Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 SSD Keyboard -Metal Asus Transformer Cover Keyboard with 1.4mm travel -Ultra-light Asus Transformer Cover Keyboard with 1.4mm travel Price $999 Availability May 2017

AsusPro B9440

To appeal to enterprise customers, Asus is also offering the AsusPro B9440 business notebook, which will feature up to an Intel Core i7 U processor. The 14-inch B9440 is constructed out of a magnesium-alloy chassis, weighs 2.31lbs, and has been tested by Asus to withstand MIL-STG 810G tests for shocks, drops, vibrations, and extreme climates. The B9440 offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

The B9440’s 14-inch Full HD display will feature an anti-glare coating and 5.4mm thin bezel on the sides and top, which should make the already portable laptop comfortable to view. The laptop will feature a spill-resistant backlit keyboard with a 19.05 key pitch (the distance between the middle of the keys) and a 1.5mm key travel distance. Below the keyboard sits the multi-touch glass touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor sits above the input devices.



The AsusPro B9440 will include 2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports for power delivery and data transfer. Asus recommends connecting the B9440 to its SimPro Dock station, which connects via USB Type-C. The SimPro Dock features two DisplayPorts, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, VGA, HDMI, LAN, and an SD Card reader.



