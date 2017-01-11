Asus Updates Zen All-in-One Desktops And VivoMini PCs With Kaby Lake

With Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors on the horizon, Asus updated a handful of its Zen All-in-One PCs and VivoMini PCs. The updated systems range from the moderately priced VivoMini UN65U to the flagship Zen Aio Pro Z240IE.

Zen All-In-Ones

Asus’s Zen All-in-One series is receiving two updates and one newcomer. The Pro Z240IE and Z241IC appear to be a refresh of the previous generation Pro Z240IC and Z240IC, respectively, which had Intel’s Skylake processors. The updated Pro Z240IE and Z241IC now feature Kaby Lake processors, up to Core i7. The Pro Z240IE will feature a UHD display and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory.

The Zen AiO Z270IE is the new kid on the block, and the first 27-inch system to grace the Zen AiO line up. The Z270IE will feature up to a Core i7 and 16GB of memory. With the addition of a 24-inch Zen Pro only a month after the series' initial release, perhaps we can expect a 27-inch Zen Pro in the near future.



Zen AiO Pro Z240IE Zen AiO Z241IC Zen AiO Z270IE Processor Up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 N/A Up to 16GB DDR4 Display 24-inch UHD (3840x2160) Display N/A 27-inch FHD (1920x1080) Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX Price $1,799 $999 $999 Availability March 2017 March 2017 March 2017

VivoMini PCs

Three of Asus’s VivoMini PCs received the Kaby Lake treatment, with up to a Core i7 being offered in some configurations. The lowest-end UN65U starts at $275 and will have two storage slots (one M.2 slot and one 2.5-inch HDD slot). Asus suggested using the UN65U as an HTPC by pairing it with “Remote GO!” Alternatively, the UN65U can be VESA-mounted behind a monitor for a makeshift all-in-one.

Stepping up to the VivoMini VM65 grants users up to a Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 930M for more graphics-intensive applications that a single CPU alone may not handle. The lowest-end VivoMini VC66 also sits at this price range, but it offers three storage slots: one for M.2 SSDs, and two 2.5-inch slots for HDDs and SSDs.

