Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Hits Retail at $3,500

The largest foldable laptop design we have seen is finally coming to retail in the US. The new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is now up for pre-order at B&H online (opens in new tab). It is listed at the expected MSRP of $3,499. Unfortunately, customers still aren't provided a firm date for shipments, only that it is "coming soon." Nevertheless, this is a unique large format folding design in the present day, and those eager to ensure they get one of the first batches might find it worthwhile joining the queue.

We are already familiar with the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED as it went through the rigors of Tom's Hardware lab assessments and testing back in August. In our review of the folding 12.5- to 17-incher, we noted some great features, but there were several important drawbacks for such an expensive portable.

Of course, the biggest win for the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was its gorgeous and expansive display and flexibility. It was possible to use it like a regular clamshell laptop, comparable to a device with a 12.5-inch screen, where compactness is a virtue. However, if you had room to deploy it in monitor mode, it provided a full 17-inch OLED working display with a kickstand and the detached Bluetooth keyboard/touchpad. On the negative side are the considerable weight of Asus' design, the fact that it isn't stylus enhanced, and the price tag.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications

CPU Intel Core i7-1250U (10C / 12T, only two Performance cores) Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Memory 16GB LPDDR5-5200 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Display 17.3-inch, foldable 2560 x 1920 pixels OLED touchscreen, 4:3 aspect ratio (When folded, two 12.5-inch, 1920 x 1280 screens with a 3:2 aspect ratio), PANTONE-validated Dolby Vision touchscreen display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with support for high-dynamic range contrast and VESA DisplayHDR certified True Black, light sensor for auto brightness Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5 mm audio jack Camera 5 megapixel camera, infrared Battery 75 Whr Power Adapter 65 W Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions (WxDxH) Unfolded: 14.9 x 11.32 x 0.5 inches / 378.5 x 287.6 x 12.9 mm Folded: 11.32 x 7.45 x 34.5 x 1.36 inches / 287.6 x 189.3 x 34.5 mm Weight 3.31 pounds / 1.5 kg Keyboard: 0.66 pounds / 0.3 kg Price (as configured) $3,499.99

UK Retailers Already Have Stock

Meanwhile, UK resident readers can already purchase the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at Curry's electrical store (opens in new tab) online. We looked today, and it was possible to check out with one of these foldable beauties in the shopping cart priced at £3,299. That price includes free, fast delivery, or you are free to collect from a local store after ordering if you prefer.