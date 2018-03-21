Trending

The Atari VCS Pops Up At GDC 2018

After several delays, Atari's Video Computer System (VCS), formerly known as the Ataribox, is finally poised to make its way to pre-orders in April. Retro game systems are appealing, which is obvious after the run on Nintendo's NES Classic Edition. Atari's latest comes with the retro styling of the Atari VCS 2600  released back in 1977, but expands on the concept by adding new modern features like video streaming. The VCS comes in plastic or wood trim and has a modern AMD APU inside, though the company isn't ready to share details of the particular model.

We spoke with Atari COO Michael Arzt at GDC 2018 for a few more details and a closer look at the new not-quite-console. Arzt explained that the company isn't calling the VCS a console because the system isn't a bespoke platform like an Xbox or PlayStation. Instead, it is a fully functional computer that runs a Linux-based operating system with a proprietary Atari user interface. The VCS' primary interface is still either the Xbox-inspired controller or the old-school paddle, but you could also plug in a keyboard and mouse or connect them via Bluetooth if you wanted to. 

VCS will come to market with several classic Atari game titles, but the company also plans to add a few newer re-imagined versions of those games. The VCS also supports any Linux-compatible game, so there is a wide array of potential candidates, but the hardware will be the gating factor. Unlike the Xbox and PlayStation, Atari didn’t design the VCS primarily to be a brute-force gaming machine; performance is more akin to a Nintendo Switch. Not all games will play at 60FPS on the system, like The Witcher 3 or the latest Call of Duty, but the company is testing some other less demanding PC titles, like Borderlands, to see if they will meet performance targets. Atari is also creating an open platform and embracing indie games to help round out the game portfolio, and the system is also 4K-capable.

The controller is clearly styled like an Xbox One controller, while the paddle comes with three buttons and an LED light ring. The rear of the (Atari)box has an ethernet port, a MicroSD slot, three USB ports, and an HDMI port. The system also has integrated Wi-Fi.

Atari still hasn't shared all of the details of the new system, though we have heard that voice commands are on the menu. In April, the company will announce when pre-orders will begin. The Atari VCS is expected to debut at $250 to $300.

  • mortemas 21 March 2018 14:10
    That's a joystick. The Atari paddle had a knob on it. Just google "atari paddle"
    Reply
  • araczynski 21 March 2018 14:50
    So rather than focus and be good at/for something, it'll just be an overpriced jack of all trades that won't deliver at anything in particular.
    Reply
  • King_V 21 March 2018 14:51
    20814099 said:
    That's a joystick. The Atari paddle had a knob on it. Just google "atari paddle"

    I was about to say the same. Though, maybe I'm assuming too much, but perhaps they allow the stick to be rotated and thus allow that controller to do double duty as a joystick and a paddle? Not sure how well that would work from a comfort point of view, though, if that's what they did with it.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 21 March 2018 15:05
    20814099 said:
    That's a joystick. The Atari paddle had a knob on it. Just google "atari paddle"

    the Atari 2600 came with 2 "joysticks" and 2 paddle controllers. i'm sure you found that in your google search too :ange:
    Reply
  • Sam Hain 21 March 2018 15:33
    Will it come with "ET II"? LOL.
    Reply
  • Lodmot 21 March 2018 15:44
    Duuuuuuuuude, totally getting this thing! XD
    Reply
  • mortemas 21 March 2018 15:47
    RE: Captaincharisma

    Wait, what? Said nothing of quantities. My google instructions were for the benefit of the author. My information pertains merely to what it's being called. My source is personal experience, as I had an Atari 2600 when I was a kid :-)

    King_V has a good point, though. Maybe the new joystick does double-duty as a paddle as well. If not, that's a good idea! Although, the Atari paddles had a wide knob, so the feel of it would be different if the joystick above has a rotatable stick.
    Reply
  • termathor 21 March 2018 15:58
    Wasn't hot for it, but now I'm interested ...

    If specs are more or less on par for Borderlands 1, then the coverage of retro games will be very large, through existing emulators (MAME, etc ...)
    Reply
  • xrahatax 21 March 2018 21:24
    Why would anyone buy this pile of crap overpriced mediocre PC when the switch is literally the same price has the same power portable has way better games and way more people . If Atari wants anyone to actually buy this they need to make it more affordable and get exclusives for it not just a crap PC
    Reply
  • tedantaya 21 March 2018 21:42
    I'll wait until it comes down to $5.00 clearance price. It sure is pretty on the outside but ugly on the inside.
    Reply