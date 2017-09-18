No More New Content For 'Battleborn' After Fall Update

Gearbox Software’s continued addition of new content to Battleborn is coming to a close. Creative director Randy Varnell wrote on the Gearbox forums that Battleborn’s Fall Update will be the last batch of new features coming to the first-person shooter.

Battleborn officially launched in May 3, 2016, but it faced heavy competition three weeks later with the launch of Blizzard’s Overwatch. Both games featured a massive roster of characters, all of which you can use in competitive multiplayer matches. However, it seemed that Overwatch was the more popular choice within the industry. Gearbox attempted to lure players back to Battleborn by providing a “Free Trial” earlier this summer. The trial didn’t have an end date, which meant that players could play the game indefinitely for free with a weekly rotation of heroes.



Despite the sudden end of updates, Varnell assured the game’s fans that “Battleborn is here to stay. Nothing is changing with Battleborn, and the servers will be up and active for the foreseeable future.” Varnell also said that he’ll continue to work within the studio as part of a new “highly anticipated but unannounced game,” which could be a new installment in the Borderlands series.

Gearbox didn’t announce a release date for the Fall Update, but it did mention its contents. In addition to new Borderlands-themed skins, it includes updated title art for the game’s tougher challenges and new Finisher Boosts and Taunts.