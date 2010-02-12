BioShock 2 PC Shuns the Xbox 360 Gamepad

While we're sure that the popular opinion is that the major advantage of playing a first person shooter on the PC is gaining the superior keyboard and mouse control configuration; but now that we in a generation where some gamers grew up playing with a gamepad, perhaps there are some who prefer thumbsticks. BioShock 2, however, won't be catering to those gamers on the PC.

In response to customers asking about using the Xbox 360 controller to play the PC version of BioShock, a 2K Games community manager gave the following response:

I talked to the dev team about controller support for BioShock 2, and I want to let you know that we won’t be adding this into the game in a patch. The decision not to support the controller was not made lightly, and to add it now would take a complete re-envisioning of the UI that the team worked so hard to create.I’m sorry for those of you who are disappointed, and I want you to know that your comments and concerns have been heard and will be taken in to account when we are planning in the future.