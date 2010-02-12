Trending

BioShock 2 PC Shuns the Xbox 360 Gamepad

BioShock 2 PC gamers will have to kick it old school.

While we're sure that the popular opinion is that the major advantage of playing a first person shooter on the PC is gaining the superior keyboard and mouse control configuration; but now that we in a generation where some gamers grew up playing with a gamepad, perhaps there are some who prefer thumbsticks. BioShock 2, however, won't be catering to those gamers on the PC.

In response to customers asking about using the Xbox 360 controller to play the PC version of BioShock, a 2K Games community manager gave the following response:

I talked to the dev team about controller support for BioShock 2, and I want to let you know that we won’t be adding this into the game in a patch. The decision not to support the controller was not made lightly, and to add it now would take a complete re-envisioning of the UI that the team worked so hard to create.I’m sorry for those of you who are disappointed, and I want you to know that your comments and concerns have been heard and will be taken in to account when we are planning in the future.

  • rigaudio 13 February 2010 02:33
    And nothing of value was lost.
  • nforce4max 13 February 2010 02:58
    This is just one of many issues like poor sli support and the issue with wide screen displays.
  • tomasf 13 February 2010 03:03
    keyboard and mouse are always a better option than gamepad in fps games
  • Chris_TC 13 February 2010 03:10
    Why on earth would I play this (or any other) game with a controller when I can use a high precision tool (mouse)?
  • maigo 13 February 2010 03:16
    ....so play it on an xbox?
  • jenesuispasbavard 13 February 2010 03:24
    Isn't it mandatory for Games For Windows Live games? I'm more comfortable with the gamepad for non-twitch shooters like Bioshock.
  • edk128 13 February 2010 03:27
    Yes, people understands, the mouse and keyboard are infinitely better than any other control method in every way. Except for people with HTPCs or people who prefer comfort or choice. Sometimes, I don't want to have to lean forward at my desk to play a game and instead relax and play using a controller. If I am playing singleplayer do I not deserve this?

    It seems that every time I see someone wanting to play a game on the 360 gamepad in forums, someone else says "LOL. Why use a gamepad when the mouse and keyboard are more precise?!"
  • crom 13 February 2010 03:33
    If you want to play it with the xbox controller, get the xbox version. I can't imagine playing any shooters with a slow to respond gamepad.
  • logitic 13 February 2010 03:36
    I agree, they should make all first person shooters not work with the Gamepad.
  • sliem 13 February 2010 03:55
    I don't care about no gamepay/joystick support. But to say they have work so hard just to make the UI for keyboard/mouse? please.
