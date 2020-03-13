Bitcoin Tanks to 12-Month Low, Recovers Slightly

Bitcoin has been on a steady decrease since mid-February, but last night it tanked to a 12-month low at just $3867.09 per Bitcoin. In the middle of February (a mere month ago) one Bitcoin was still worth north of $10,000.

(Image credit: Coindesk)

Following in its footsteps, Ethereum also hit a low, with the 24-hour low figure hitting $101.44, down significantly from its mid-February high of $284.

Despite being supposedly unconnected to the Coronavirus, Crypto markets are seemingly following the trend of other markets in their decline.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is back to trading at $5,255.66 and Ethereum is at $124.63.