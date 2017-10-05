Capcom Announces 'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition'

Capcom announced that it plans to release Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition for PC and PlayStation 4 in January 2018. The updated version of the popular fighting title will feature 28 characters—one of whom has yet to be announced—as well as several other updates to the base game.

The highlight of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is an Arcade Mode that allows you to fight against computer-controlled opponents in a series of story-driven matches that change depending on the character you choose to play. This version of the game will also feature a new Extra Battle Mode that will allow you to participate in challenges that will reward you with new costumes, especially if you win four challenges per month.

Capcom said it will also introduce a gallery and new user interface with Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. The release will also feature some gameplay changes, as the company explained in its announcement:

For those yearning for more options, each character will receive a second V-Trigger, which will significantly change their playstyle. You may need to relearn your main or perhaps try another character, which speaks to you in a different way due to their alternate abilities. Stay tuned for more information on each character’s second V-Trigger!

These changes might have a big impact on how Street Fighter V is played. At the highest levels, every little change to the game counts, whether it's a couple of frames in an animation or small changes to how long an action takes to perform. Introducing a new V-Trigger (which is basically a super-powered move) could significantly change Street Fighter V's playstyle. Its actual impact will, of course, depend on the individual changes.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is part of Capcom's 30th anniversary celebration of the Street Fighter series. It's decidedly more modern than the company's other celebratory release, which was a limited edition SNES cartridge for the iconic Street Fighter II. That release helped celebrate the series' heritage, but this update to its latest entry could help Street Fighter looking forward instead of merely celebrating its glory days.