Those Cherry MX Yellow Switches Are Fake, Says Cherry

By Keyboards 

Recently, there were rumors that Cherry released an MX Yellow switch, and some sources even offered the switches for sale. Cherry has now commented on the rumors and said that the seemingly authentic switches are actually fake.

Specifically, the company assumed that the stems used for the switch are fake. However, Cherry believed that whoever made the fraudulent parts actually used the housing from the MX Black switches to provide some authenticity to the product.

For now, Cherry said that it doesn’t have any plans to create an official MX Yellow switch in the future. For clarity on what switches Cherry does have in its quiver, you can check out the company’s entire lineup here.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eklipz330 11 August 2016 01:16
    phew, at least my cherry purple switches are safe!
    Reply
  • ubercake 11 August 2016 12:01
    Yeah. I really like the feel of the purples.
    Reply
  • falchard 11 August 2016 15:05
    Yea, the purple's remind me of membrane keys.
    Reply
  • OMGPWNTIME 11 August 2016 19:38
    Nothing can replace my official cherry taupe switches
    Reply
  • ledhead11 12 August 2016 03:18
    Dude!, nobody beats monochrome like Cherry!
    Reply
  • ubercake 12 August 2016 11:06
    Cherry puce switches are also a nice distraction.
    Reply