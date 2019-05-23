Cooler Master Adds New V Gold Series Power Supply Units to its Lineup
Five years after the original V series was launched, Cooler Master has announced new V Gold series power supplies in 650W to 750W capacities offering users 80 Plus Gold level efficiency rating. The new V Gold PSUs include a semi-fanless mode for quiet low load operations and a fully modular design. Priced at $129.99 and $139.99 respectively for the 650W and 750W models, these new devices are targeting the premium power supply market.
According to the Cooler Master website, but not listed the press release, the V Gold series may add 550W and 850W models down the road as they are listed/pictured on the site, but without pricing nor availability details. The 650W and 750W models can be purchased now from the CMStore for $129.99 and $139.99.
Credit: Cooler Master Credit: Cooler Master Credit: Cooler Master Credit: Cooler Master
Other features include a half-bridge LLC resonant converter and DC-DC technology along with 100% Japanese capacitors to help the PSU deliver stable voltage. Additionally, both include OVP/OPP/SCP/OCP/UVP/OTP protections. As far as 12V output goes, the 650W model is listed at 54A while the 750W model has 62A both using a single 12V rail design. Cooler Master backs the new PSUs with a long 10-year warranty.