Cooler Master Adds New V Gold Series Power Supply Units to its Lineup

Five years after the original V series was launched, Cooler Master has announced new V Gold series power supplies in 650W to 750W capacities offering users 80 Plus Gold level efficiency rating. The new V Gold PSUs include a semi-fanless mode for quiet low load operations and a fully modular design. Priced at $129.99 and $139.99 respectively for the 650W and 750W models, these new devices are targeting the premium power supply market.



According to the Cooler Master website, but not listed the press release, the V Gold series may add 550W and 850W models down the road as they are listed/pictured on the site, but without pricing nor availability details. The 650W and 750W models can be purchased now from the CMStore for $129.99 and $139.99.

Credit: Cooler Master Credit: Cooler Master