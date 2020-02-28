Coronavirus Tech Show Cancellations: What’s Gone, What’s Still On

As COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel Coronavirus , spreads internationally, it has caused tech companies and event organizers to reconsider whether it’s safe to hold large conferences and tradeshows.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that you avoid being close to people who are sick, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are ill and disinfect surfaces you touch. However, when you put a lot of people in the same place, transmission can happen.

Much of the world still hasn’t seen cases or outbreaks, but some conferences have already been canceled out of an abundance of caution. Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was canceled after a number of vendors, including Ericsson, ZTE, LG, MediaTek, Facebook, Nvidia and more either pulled out of the show, scaled back operations or chose not to send employees. Facebook has also canceled its F8 developer conference .

Now others are deciding whether or not to hold their events. Companies like Sony, Microsoft, Epic and Unity have pulled out of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, but that show is still scheduled to go on from March 16 through March 20.

Here’s a list of upcoming tech events and what we know about them.

Canceled

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain (February 24-27)



Facebook F8 in San Jose, California (May 5-6)

Upcoming Shows and Conferences

PAX East in Boston, Massachusetts (February 27 - March 1)

This event is ongoing.



SXSW is "proceeding as planned," but the show has put up an FAQ with precautions to take. A spokesperson told Recode that there have been "a handful of cancellations."



This event is scheduled to go on, though major companies have pulled out, including Microsoft, Epic, Unity, Facebook, Sony, Amazon and Blizzard. You can find the show’s latest statements regarding the coronavirus here.



Nvidia says that “GTC remains fully on track and interest levels remain very high” on a coronavirus page. It lists precautions, including frequent disinfection of surfaces and lots of hand sanitizer stations. Those who are sick during the conference are being asked to stay home and watch videotaped sessions.



Google’s developer conference is going on as scheduled. In its FAQ, Google said it will allow anyone who has registered to cancel without penalty by April 15, 2020. "so that travel decisions can be made based on what is best for the health and safety of all attendees." At the moment, Google isn’t restricting registrations based on geography.



Microsoft’s developer conference is still happening. A Microsoft spokesperson told Tom’s Hardware that "Our plans to host Build 2020 remain unchanged. The safety of our employees is a top priority and we will evaluate the situation and adjust plans as necessary."



The biggest tech show in Asia is still scheduled, though Walter M.S. Yeh, the president and CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), posted a message about COVID-19. It reads, in part:



“In responding to this situation, we consider our clients' health and safety to be our highest priority and will enforce every available measure to ensure that the maximum levels of hygiene and sanitation are maintained, including: All personnel and visitors are advised to wear face masks and check for signs of fever with infrared temperature sensors and forehead thermometers; medical staff are stationed on each floor of the exhibition halls; and hand sanitizers are available in all public areas.”



This show is still scheduled.



This show is still scheduled.



This show is still scheduled.



This show is still scheduled.

Where can I learn more about the coronavirus?

Our friends at LiveScience are constantly updating with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus.