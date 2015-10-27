Corsair STRAFE RGB Silent Keyboard On Sale; Cherry MX Blue Variant Optional

At PAX Prime, Corsair added its trademark RGB lighting to a handful of its peripherals, including the lineup of VOID headsets, the Scimitar mouse and the STRAFE keyboard. However, there was also a new keyboard called the STRAFE RGB Silent, which uses Cherry MX Silent switches. Now, those keyboards are finally on sale for $159.99.

For the most part, the STRAFE has the same features as some of Corsair's other keyboards: dedicated keycaps for FPS and MOBA games, multimedia controls, and a USB pass-through port. However, its most unique attribute is the switches. The company stated that the new Cherry MX Silent switches are up to 30 percent quieter than its other configurations (then again, that depends on whether you're using a Cherry MX Red or Cherry MX Blue switch).

If you're not a fan of the new switches and prefer loud typing noises, Corsair also has a version of the STRAFE RGB with Cherry MX Blue switches. With that in mind, it's important to note that the company store page lists that the other mechanical RGB keyboards — the K95, K70, and K65 — only offer Cherry MX Red or Brown switches. However, the K70 with only red backlighting does offer Blue switches. Corsair stated that other keyboards will have the Cherry MX Blue option soon.

