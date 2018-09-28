Intel Issues Update on 14nm Shortage, Invests $1B Into Fab Sites (Update)

Update: We've added Intel's statements in regards to the increased capital expenditures dedicated to 14nm manufacturing.

Intel's CFO and interim CEO Bob Swan penned an open letter to its customers and partners today outlining the steps it is taking to address a persistent and worsening shortage of 14nm processors.

The shortage has exploded into the public eye as several of Intel's partners have publicly outlined the impacts on their own businesses. Some processors are becoming scarce, while prices are simultaneously rising, particularly in regions outside of the U.S., like EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific).

The shortage impacts nearly every aspect of Intel's business, from desktops to laptops, servers and even chipsets, so Intel is making the sound business decision to prioritize high-margin products. The firm has also expanded its testing capacity by diverting some work to a facility in Vietnam.

Intel has already communicated many of the statements found in the letter either via its earnings calls or in responses to queries from Tom's Hardware. There have also been several reports over the preceding week that Intel's rival, AMD, could gain market share due to the 14nm shortage. Swan's update today is likely an attempt to soothe both customers' and investors' fears.

Intel's statement also assures us that processors built on its 10nm fabrication will arrive in volume in 2019. Intel had previously stated that 10nm processors would be available in 2019, but hadn't made the distinction that they would arrive in volume. That's a positive sign, as the oft-delayed 10nm production is surely a contributing factor to the shortage. Intel also cites the booming desktop PC market, which has outstripped the company's original estimates earlier this year, as a catalyst.

In either case, Intel concedes that "supply is undoubtedly tight, particularly in the entry-level of the PC market" but doesn't provide a firm timeline for when the processors will become fully available. Intel's letter also touts its $1 billion investment in 14nm fabs this year, but half of that capital expenditure was scheduled prior to its first public acknowledgement of the shortage. Given Intel's foresight into the production challenges, the prior $500 million investment was likely in response to the increases in demand and looming production shortfall. Intel provided us with further detail:

Capex outlook: Our initial 2018 Gross Capex outlook was $14B (source: Jan earnings presentation). In April, 2018 Gross Capex outlook increased to $14.5B (source: April earnings presentation), in July 2018 Gross Capex outlook increased to $15B (source: July earnings presentation). So, $1B total capex increase between Jan – July (going towards increasing our 14 nm capacity as Bob’s letter explains).

Intel's statement comes on the heels of speculation from several industry behemoths that the shortage could last well into next year.

You can read the full release below: