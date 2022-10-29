Crimping Might Have Prevented RTX 4090 Adapter Meltdown: Report

Igor's Lab (opens in new tab) has published an article discussing a potential solution to prevent Nvidia's 16-pin power adapter from damaging the GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards on the market. According to Igor Wallossek, the publication's editor-in-chief, the solution could be to crimp the connectors, not solder them, since soldering introduces unwanted heat into the connector itself.
Wallossek contends that soldering is the arch-enemy of the 16-pin power connector. Soldering causes several problems that he says can lead to structural failures within the connector. His list of potential issues includes rigid tinning and soldering a stranded wire that is already under tension, processing a stranded wire in a way it will unravel and break, and more. But, one of the biggest problems is the soldering process, where air bubbles can form during the process, leading to corrosion.
Ideally, Wallossek believes that the manufacturers should crimp the individual wires in the 16-pin wiring harness, which eliminates all the potential issues involved in the soldering and introduces better structural integrity of the wires.
Igor's Lab says an excellent example of a proper 12VHPWR wiring harness is the one that be quiet!'s Dark Power Pro 12 power supply uses, where two 12-pin plugs convert to a single 16-pin power connection. Each wire consists of very flexible 18AWG cables - which will result in cooler temperatures of the wire itself, and each connector has a total of six 12-volt and six ground wires each. Connecting the two 12-pins from the PSU to the 16-pin that goes into the graphics card is a crimped connection maintained on each cable, where wires from the 12 pins get connected and translated into a single wire.
Wallosek says be quiet!'s design represents one of the safest methods of building a 16-pin wiring harness; the wires are highly flexible and large, which will reduce heat build-up in the wires themselves and also allow users to manipulate the wires freely without significant risk of damaging the connector or the wiring harness itself. Also, the move to crimp the connections removes any thermal or corrosion problems that might occur from soldering.
The solution applies specifically to a 16-pin wiring harness and not Nvidia's power adapter, but the methods implied could easily be used on Nvidia's adapter, particularly that of crimping the connections instead of soldering them.
As someone who also likes to dabble in car audio with very thick power wires, I've seen plenty of debates on solder versus crimping. The overall consensus seems to be in favor of crimping. Solder on wires that move or vibrate can fail over time as solder is brittle. A good crimp job can hold very well as it creates pressure holding the wires together instead of the solder itself holding the wires. Not to say a bad crimp couldn't cause these same issues. So either way, the QC of these things failed big time.
yvSetyi9vj8
But I don't understand how much money was nVIDIA saving by going with 4x 14-AWG copper wires in the adapter over 6x 16-AWG copper wires that other vendors would use?
Anybody care to guess what the BOM cost difference would be?
How much would 6x crimped 15-AWG copper wires cost?
I would prefer "Crimped" wires as well and a fundamentally different design than what nVIDIA contracted out to "Astron".
Imagine, instead of 4x seperate 4" cables to 4x 6+2 PCIe Power Receptacles that look like squid tentacles.
How about a Isoceles Pentagonal or Hexagonal PCB that mountes the 4x 6+2 PCIe Power Receptacles & a Aluminium or Plastic housing to protect the PCB.
Then route the power through the PCB & logic chip that nVIDIA used, then through a longer set of proper 6x 15-AWG copper wire pairs w/4 sense wires to the PCB that are properly crimped and strain relieved.
How much longer, say somewhere between 12" & 18" so users can route the adapter to somewhere behind the PC case.
How much more would that have cost to build?
No need for a PCB, just solder all terminals to a single #10 wire to aggregate the 4x6/8-pins, then you only need 2x#10 going to the GPU connector.