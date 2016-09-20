Syber C-Series Aims To Take Over Your Living Room With VR-Ready SFF Systems

Syber Gaming, a division of CyberpowerPC, announced the debut of its new small form factor (SFF) gaming PC, the C Series. The new device was designed from the ground up and offers big power in a small package.

The Syber C Series comes in four different models: the Core 100, Pro 200, Elite 300, and Xtreme 400. Each version offers your choice of mini-ITX motherboards with H110, Z170 or up to X99 chipsets and a broad range of CPU, GPU, memory and storage options.

Interestingly, all of the Syber C-series PCs with Intel LGA 1151 chipset options are configurable with the same parts, making the distinction between the first three models indiscernible when using the product configurator (the Xtreme 400 is the only way to get an X99 chipset). However, the model names are used as baseline configurations, with each defaulting to a combination of parts at a specific price point--all of which are VR ready.

The Syber C Core 100, Pro 200, and Elite 300 feature a mini-ITX motherboard with up to an Intel Core i7-6700K, 32GB of DDR4-3000 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080. The Xtreme 400 steps up the CPU power with an X99 platform and up to an Intel Core i7-6950X 10-core processor. All of the models feature up to a 2TB SSD (M.2 drives, SATA, or NVMe are available with compatible motherboards) and up to a 5TB HDD. The new systems can also be configured with Intel’s 600p NVMe SSDs, in addition to RAID 0 and dual-drive options (SSD/HDD combos).

Power supply options are restricted to SFX PSUs with up to 600W of juice (from either Corsair or Silverstone). Cooling options are also limited to the stock Intel heatsink or a Zalman low-profile copper-based CPU air cooler, possibly making the Syber C one hot box with the lack of water-cooling options. However, there are plenty of ventilation ducts in the chassis, and the better heatsink could allow for some respectable overclocking headroom.

The company might to be taking aim at the console market with the new Syber C series, advertising Xbox One game compatibility (which is achieved through the Xbox One app in Windows 10, like any other Windows 10 PC). However, when we asked for some insight to the design of the Syber C series, the company appeared even more focused on getting the device into the living room.

"VR and PC gaming are making their way into the living room. Unfortunately, most PC cases do not compliment the aesthetic of a living room," explained Tony Crisp, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at Syber Gaming. "Therefore, Syber has designed a beautiful and unique small form factor PC that will easily take the place of (or sit next to) an existing console and can easily be transported back to the bedroom."

You can customize your own Syber C gaming PC at CyberpowerPC’s website. VR-ready configurations start at $795, and you can see the default configurations of each model below.