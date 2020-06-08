Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Be on Google Stadia at Launch

Google Stadia will lag behind PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 when Cyberpunk 2077 releases this September, according to an announcement from developer CD Projekt Red.



“Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4,” a press release that has since been removed from CD Projekt's website read. “By the end of the year the game will also make its debut on Google Stadia.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced for Stadia well before Google's cloud-based game streaming service launched., but this is our first time hearing of a discrepancy in release dates between versions. That’s likely to disappoint a few Stadia early adopters who were hoping to stay current with their friends and online discussion at launch.

