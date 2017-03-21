From Software Details Numerous Fixes, Improvements For 'Dark Souls III'

In case you forgot, the final piece of downloadable content (DLC) for Dark Souls III, The Ringed City, arrives next week. Before you descend into the new content, From Software plans to release a massive update to the game (and the Ashes of Ariandel DLC) at the end of the week that includes numerous fixes and balances.

One of the first notes in the patch talks about the Undead Matches, the player-versus-player arena introduced in the Ashes of Ariandel DLC. Two more arenas were added, Dragon Ruins and Grand Roof, but more importantly, the update will add password matching to the arena. This will allow players to use one password to create their own team, which makes it easier to group up before a big fight.

Those on the PlayStation 4 Pro will also see some benefits from the update in the form of increased framerates. Other notable parts of the update include a new warning that lets you know if you dropped too many items in a single spot in the field. If you’re a heavy armor user, you’ll notice an overall increase in defense. However, the overall weight of the armor is also increased. You also might want to use Poison- and Toxic-based attacks more often against other players--the developers increased the amount of damage dealt by those attacks, but shortened their overall durations. There are also a plethora of changes to many of the game’s weapons, such as the increase of “motion of normal attack” for Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers, and Curved Great Swords.

If you want to read the full patch notes in detail, you can check it out on the game’s Steam page. The patch itself will come out on March 24 at 7pm PDT.

