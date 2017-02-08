A Look At The Enemies In 'The Ringed City' DLC For 'Dark Souls III'

To keep Dark Souls III fans excited for the release of The Ringed City downloadable content (DLC) next month, From Software put together a short gameplay video that offers an idea of what to expect from the game’s final piece of extra content.

You'll have to be mindful of where you step when you make your way through the game's new location. Spectral enemies can grab you as they come out of the ground and lock you in place, which leaves you vulnerable to additional attacks from other menacing foes. These enemies travel in large packs, so be prepared for a long battle if you stand your ground.

You’ll also see some human-like enemies as well, such as the knight featured in the trailer, which is quite an intimidating fighter with its combination of flame-based attacks followed by swift swings and stabs with a massive sword. There are also winged creatures that can take you out with a barrage of bright-lit arrows or a quick slash of their claws.

The Ringed City is still more than a month away from release, which should give you enough time to finish the main game. If that doesn’t prove to be too much of a challenge, you can always test your skills in the frozen tundra featured in the Ashes of Ariandel DLC pack.